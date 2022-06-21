8 Jaw-Dropping Tennessee Waterfalls You Can Chase For Free This Summer
All locations are easy to hike to!
The hikes to these eight waterfalls in Tennessee will not only lead you to places to cool down, but they'll also give you one heck of an adventure. And the best part? You can actually explore them without breaking the bank!
One thing people might not know about Tennessee is that its 56 state parks offer free admission, and some might even basically be in your own backyard. Along with wow-worthy waterfalls, you'll find miles of hiking trails, mountain views, and lush landscapes to explore.
Load up the car and get that playlist ready to hit up these jaw-dropping Tennesee waterfalls.
Greeter Falls Loop Waterfall Hike
Price: Free
Address: Greeter Trail, Altamont, TN
Why You Need To Go: Located at South Cumberland State Park, this hike is on a short loop; for those that hate hiking, this one is for you. You'll be led to three different waterfalls and even a swimming hole.
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Price: Free
Address: 2009 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN
Why You Need To Go: This park is home to one of the tallest waterfalls in the Southeast, coming in at 256 feet. There are also miles of hiking trails that wind throughout the park.
Foster Falls
Price: Free
Address: 498 Foster Rd., Sequatchie, TN
Why You Need To Go: This hike is only 0.6-miles round trip and the payoff is incredible. There's a swinging bridge you have to cross before coming up on the huge turquoise 60-foot waterfall with a swimming hole.
Northrup Falls
Price: Free
Address: 2552 Northrup Falls Rd., Jamestown, TN
Why You Need To Go: This trail will take you to a waterfall that's more than 60 feet tall, where you can hop right in its pool or even walk behind it.
Twin Falls At Rock Island State Park
Price: Free
Address: 82 Beach Rd., Rock Island, TN
Why You Need To Go: This popular state park has twin waterfalls that are constantly pushing out water. This 883-acre spot is sure to give you plenty of nature views.
Laurel-Snow Natural Area
Price: Free
Address: 1098 Pockett Wilderness Rd. #100, Dayton, TN
Why You Need To Go: This is a longer hike, coming in at six miles, but you'll be taken to two incredible waterfalls. Laurel Falls is 80 feet and Snow Falls is 35 feet. Both flow into incredible crystal clear pools of water too.
Burgess Falls State Park
Price: Free
Address: 4000 Burgess Falls Dr., Sparta, TN
Why You Need To Go: While this hike is only 1.5 miles, it's a little more challenging than some of the others on this list and it'll take you to four different waterfalls. You'll see 20-foot cascades, 30-foot upper falls, 80-foot middle falls, and 136-foot lower falls.
Cummins Falls State Park
Price: Free
Address: 390 Cummins Falls Ln., Cookeville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This park has a huge cascading waterfall with a swimming hole at the bottom. The waterfall overlook trail is less than half a mile one way, leading you to the 75-feet-tall falls. If you want to access the gorge at the base of the waterfall, you'll need a permit.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 28, 2020.