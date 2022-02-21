Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

You Can Rent Colorful "Floating Cabins" On This Gorgeous Tennessee Lake For Cheap

Feels like you're in paradise.
You Can Rent Colorful "Floating Cabins" On This Gorgeous Tennessee Lake For Cheap
Hales Bar Marina & Resort | Website

With the different Airbnbs and boutique hotels popping up all over the country, the place you stay when you vacation is an experience in itself. If you really want to get the adventure of a lifetime, you need to go all out when you travel to Tennessee. There are actually lake cabin rentals in Chattanooga that will change the way you vacation forever.

Hales Bar Marina & Resort is located right outside of Chattanooga in Guild, Tennessee. This is where these beautiful floating cabins sit, right on Nickajack Lake.

You'll wake up to a sunrise reflecting off the glassy lake and admire the sunset in the evenings while you relax on your porch.

You'll be able to rent these floating rooms year-round and we tell you, they go fast. Who wouldn't want to stay in one of these adorable cabins that make you feel like you're in paradise?

You can choose from one to three-bedroom cabins that range from $149 to $275 per night, with a minimum of 2 nights per stay (there's a $25 discount for weekdays). Small pets are allowed to stay with you for an additional $35 fee/animal.

The rentals are equipped with a little kitchen, a grill, a dining room, and a TV, according to the photos on the marina's site. The place's decor has a ''beach house'' vibe that feels homey and vintage.

While Wi-Fi is free on the property, it's important to mention that the signal isn't great. It's the perfect opportunity to fully disconnect from your everyday life and enjoy fishing on your private deck (with a license), renting a boat, or swimming in the resort's pool.


Being only 15 miles from downtown Chattanooga, you'll be able to explore the city if you want to see more of what this location has to offer.

Floating Cabins

Price Per Night: $149+ (there is also a 5% booking fee).

Address: 1265 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, TN

Why You Need To Go: These cabins sit right on a beautiful glassy lake that will make your experience in Chattanooga just that much better.

Book Here (These cabins are super popular, so we recommend making a reservation in advance)

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 15, 2020.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

6 Romantic Spots In Georgia For The Perfect Summer Getaway With Your S/O

The Peach State truly has it all. 🍑
ritzcarltonreynoldslakeoconee | Instagramchateau_elan | Instagram

Summer is quickly approaching, meaning it's time to grab your adventure buddy and plan a trip somewhere in the great state of Georgia.

The Peach State is absolutely stacked with fantastic romantic getaway opportunities, and this list will show you where to find them.

Keep ReadingShow less

187 Tourists Volunteer For 'Lockdown Vacation' Experiment At Greek Resort (VIDEO)

One vacationer says "it's not too bad at all" despite all the rules and restrictions.
mitsisgrandhotel | Instagramsunweb | Instagram

Nearly 200 Dutch tourists are on an experimental getaway at a Greek resort to see if "lockdown vacations" could be the future of global travel.

The program features 187 tourists locking down together at the Mitsis Grand Hotel on the island of Rhodes, following strict safety protocols to try and "safely restart international tourism," according to travel company Sunweb, who organized the retreat.

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Romantic Destinations In Florida For A Spontaneous Summer Getaway With Your S/O

Flood you IG feed with sunset pics. 🏖🌞
Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime.comGerald Marella | Dreamstime.com

It's hard to talk about amazing summer vacations without mentioning the state of Florida as it offers some of the most pristine beaches in the country.

This list will show you some of the most romantic spots in the Sunshine State to help you plan a magical summer getaway — and yes, the majority of them are beachside so be sure to pack your swimsuit and towel. 

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Romantic Destinations In Colorado For A Spontaneous Summer Getaway With Your S/O

Grab your hiking boots. ⛰🌳
breckenridgemtn | Instagram

You might be experiencing the urge to travel as warmer weather nears, and what better place to explore than the Centennial State

Colorado offers gorgeous nature, good eats, and beautiful little towns that will make for the perfect spontaneous summer getaway, and this list will show you the best spots to visit.

Keep ReadingShow less