You Can Rent Colorful "Floating Cabins" On This Gorgeous Tennessee Lake For Cheap
With the different Airbnbs and boutique hotels popping up all over the country, the place you stay when you vacation is an experience in itself. If you really want to get the adventure of a lifetime, you need to go all out when you travel to Tennessee. There are actually lake cabin rentals in Chattanooga that will change the way you vacation forever.
Hales Bar Marina & Resort is located right outside of Chattanooga in Guild, Tennessee. This is where these beautiful floating cabins sit, right on Nickajack Lake.
You'll wake up to a sunrise reflecting off the glassy lake and admire the sunset in the evenings while you relax on your porch.
You'll be able to rent these floating rooms year-round and we tell you, they go fast. Who wouldn't want to stay in one of these adorable cabins that make you feel like you're in paradise?
You can choose from one to three-bedroom cabins that range from $149 to $275 per night, with a minimum of 2 nights per stay (there's a $25 discount for weekdays). Small pets are allowed to stay with you for an additional $35 fee/animal.
The rentals are equipped with a little kitchen, a grill, a dining room, and a TV, according to the photos on the marina's site. The place's decor has a ''beach house'' vibe that feels homey and vintage.
While Wi-Fi is free on the property, it's important to mention that the signal isn't great. It's the perfect opportunity to fully disconnect from your everyday life and enjoy fishing on your private deck (with a license), renting a boat, or swimming in the resort's pool.
Being only 15 miles from downtown Chattanooga, you'll be able to explore the city if you want to see more of what this location has to offer.
Floating Cabins
Price Per Night: $149+ (there is also a 5% booking fee).
Address: 1265 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, TN
Why You Need To Go: These cabins sit right on a beautiful glassy lake that will make your experience in Chattanooga just that much better.
Book Here (These cabins are super popular, so we recommend making a reservation in advance)
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 15, 2020.
PL Cloutier de Big Brother démystifie le commentaire publié sur Instagram avant son départ