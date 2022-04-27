6 Romantic Spots In Georgia For The Perfect Summer Getaway With Your S/O
Summer is quickly approaching, meaning it's time to grab your adventure buddy and plan a trip somewhere in the great state of Georgia.
The Peach State is absolutely stacked with fantastic romantic getaway opportunities, and this list will show you where to find them.
The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
Price: Starting at $558/night (you can expect to pay $1000+ during the weekend and high season)
Address: 1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro, GA
Why You Need To Go: This resort is a great spot to escape the noise of Atlanta and you'll be able to enjoy the silence by venturing through the resort's nature side or taking a dive into the lake. Spa treatments, tea times, and fantastic food will also assist you and your person in a fantastic romantic getaway.
Cascade Falls
Price: $5/person
Address: 2970 GA-190, Pine Mountain, GA
Why You Need To Go: These waterfalls hidden within the beautiful F.D. Roosevelt State Park provide a truly incredible hike. You'll find these gorgeous falls along the Pine Mountain Trail, which also features a lush forest alongside the park's eastern edge.
Tony Stark's "Endgame" Home
The exterior of the Airbnb.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23018266?source_impression_id=p3_1618860950_EhkfPZPHejzuq%2BH9&guests=1&adults=1
Price: $800/night (3-night minimum)
Address: *Provided upon booking
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect overnight stay for Marvel fans. This house is where Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, lived in the hit movie Avengers: Endgame, and it offers numerous outdoor adventure opportunities on top of it being a significant part of movie history.
Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant
Price: $172/night
Address: 35 Andrea Ln., Lakemont, GA
Why You Need To Go: This spot nestled in the mountains of North Georgia provides an amazing escape from the real world. You'll be able to stay in an upscale rustic room, enjoy gourmet food, and explore the gorgeous nature surrounding the resort.
Mercier Orchards
Price: $12/person
Address: 8660 Blue Ridge Dr., Blue Ridge, GA
Why You Need To Go: Spending the day picking and enjoying fresh fruit has never been so exciting. These gorgeous orchards will let you and your person go through and pick your own fruits, allowing you to take them home and either enjoy them as is or maybe even make a pie.
Château Elan Winery & Resort
Price: $242/night
Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, GA
Why You Need To Go: If you're chasing a weekend of class and elegance, then this is the spot for you. The resort offers numerous activities such as wine tastings, spa treatments, hiking trails, and even afternoon tea.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 19, 2021.