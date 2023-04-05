Ontario Has A Secret 'Magnolia Allée' & You Can Wander Beneath A Canopy Of Blushing Petals
It's like a springtime trip to Paris.
You'll feel like you've taken a springtime trip to Paris at this stunning floral trail near Toronto. Featuring blossoming magnolia trees and vibrant pink petals, it's a beautiful place to explore this season.
The tree-lined pathway, known as "Magnolia Allée" is located just outside the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. Each spring it bursts into bloom and you can wander through a tunnel of beautiful flowers.
The area has over 50 magnolia trees and is an idyllic spot to snap some spring photos. You can stroll beneath the trees, breathe in the sweet smell of flowers, and enjoy the enchanting views.
Magnolia trees can sometimes be confused with cherry blossoms, but here's how they are different. The magnolia has a larger individual bloom, while the latter has clusters of blooms.
You can see both types of flowering trees along the Niagara Parkway during the spring.
It's too early to predict exactly when the magnolias will reach bloom this year but it typically happens in early May.
While you're visiting Magnolia Allée you can take a trip to the Floral Showhouse for the annual Hydrangea Show which is happening on May 6.
The display is "one of the most spectacular at Niagara Parks" and features tons of colourful flowers.
Magnolia Allée makes for a beautiful spring day trip and you'll definitely want to snap lots of photos at this dreamy floral oasis.
Magnolia Allée
Price: Free
When: Typically blooms early May
Address: 7145 Niagara River Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a floral dreamland at this magnolia-lined pathway.
