8 ways dating in Europe is totally different from Canada (from someone who has done both)
Attention Canadian men...
As a Canadian living abroad in Europe, one thing I've noticed is how different dating feels. And I’m not just talking about hotter accents and better wine (although, to be honest, that might be a part of the allure).
Of course, Europe isn't one giant dating culture, and Canada isn't either. Dating in Paris isn’t the same as dating in Berlin, just like dating in Toronto isn’t the same as dating in a small town in Alberta. And obviously, everyone’s experience is going to vary because, well, everyone is different. But after experiencing both, I’ve definitely noticed some patterns.
Dating in Canada is app-heavy
Dating in Paris.
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
This one definitely depends on where you are, but I think the higher potential for meeting someone IRL has a lot to do with Europe’s third-space culture. What I mean is, people seem to spend a lot of time in places that are not home and not work. Cafés, bars, plazas, parks, terraces, beaches, markets — the list goes on. Because of that, meeting people can come a little more naturally.
Dating in Canada felt more app-heavy to me. People obviously still meet in real life, but I always felt like there was a stronger sense that if I wanted to meet someone, I should be on an app and schedule it properly. In Europe, I’ve noticed more willingness to make eye contact, smile, start a conversation, or let something happen spontaneously.
PDA is more of a thing in Europe
Once I actually spent some time in Europe, one of the first things I clocked was how much more comfortable people seem to be with public displays of affection. Couples here really go for it. Making out in a public park, kissing at the train station, holding each other on a bench — it’s everywhere.
I noticed this especially in places like France, Italy, and Spain, where romance seems to spill out into public life a little more naturally. In Canada, PDA definitely exists, but I feel like couples are generally less touchy-feely when they’re out and about. Like in Canada, a quick kiss is fine, but anything more passionate than that can start to feel awkward.
It also feels more physical in general
Romantic European strolls.
Beyond PDA, dating in Europe has felt more physically affectionate right from the get-go. In my experience, going out with someone in Canada, especially for the first time, can come with a lot more physical distance. You might sit across from each other at a table, maybe hug awkwardly at the beginning or end, and then spend the rest of the date trying to figure out if there is chemistry through conversation and vibes alone.
In Europe, the physicality of dating has felt a lot more immediate. There’s more touching, more hugging, more cheek kissing, more hand-holding, more physical closeness in general. Of course, it depends entirely on comfort levels, but overall, I’ve found the physical energy to be less hesitant.
Defining the relationship feels less common
In Europe, at least in my experience, ambiguity seems more accepted.
It’s not that commitment doesn’t exist, but every stage of the relationship isn’t necessarily announced out loud (the way it tends to in Canada). Sometimes, it feels like being a couple is just assumed. Like, if I’m seeing someone multiple times a week, spending nights together, meeting friends, and acting like a couple, then we kind of just are one, whether we’ve defined it out loud or not.
Sometimes the gender roles feel a bit more old school
This one is highly dependent on where I am and who I’m dating, but from my experience, Europe can feel a little more traditional when it comes to dating dynamics. The guys I’ve gone out with have often insisted on paying, and some have even told me that if I offer to split the bill, it sends the message that I just want to be friends.
That was definitely an adjustment. In Canada, splitting the bill can feel normal, polite, or even expected. It doesn’t necessarily say anything about attraction. But in some European dating situations, the gesture of paying seems to carry more meaning, at least for some people.
I’ve also noticed more picking me up, dropping me off, walking me home, or making sure I got somewhere safely, even when I had my own way of getting there. And again, it’s not like this kind of stuff doesn’t happen in Canada, but it just feels more like the base line with the guys I’ve gone out with in Europe.
Flirting is more low-key in Canada
Maybe I’m just attracting particularly eccentric romantics right now, but never have I ever experienced more ridiculous pick-up techniques than I have in Europe. I’m talking poetry, dramatic compliments, intense eye contact, elaborate metaphors, and lines that sound like they were rehearsed in advance.
In Canada, flirting often felt a heck of a lot more casual. Someone might make a joke, ask what I was drinking, or say something low-risk. I’m not necessarily saying one is better than the other, but there's def something entertaining about the boldness.
Grand gestures seem more common in Europe
Another thing I’ve noticed is that grand gestures seem to happen more naturally, and often very early on. Family introductions, romantic weekend trips away, elaborate picnics — seriously, it’s been kind of cinematic.
In Canada, dating felt a bit more cautious at the beginning. Coffee comes first. Then maybe drinks. Then maybe dinner. Everyone tries not to seem too intense, too available, or too eager. In Europe (particularly France) I’ve found that people can be more willing to lean into romance early on.
Now, this can be lovely and fun and all, but it can also be confusing. A grand gesture doesn’t always mean the same thing to everyone. Someone might take me on a dreamy weekend trip to meet grandma and still not be ready to define the relationship. So yes, I’ve learned to enjoy the romance, but I’ve also been reminded to keep at least one foot on planet Earth.
Dates feel less activity based
Dating in Canada seems to revolve more around activities. Axe throwing, trivia nights, escape rooms, mini golf, whatever. And to be fair, those can be super fun. But sometimes it feels like an activity is needed to make the date feel less awkward.
Dating has felt a lot less structured abroad. A walk can be a date. A drink on a terrace can be a date. Sitting on a bench and talking for two hours can be a date. And because the surroundings are almost always beautiful, it feels incredibly romantic even if maybe it’s a bit under-planned.
Maybe that’s the biggest difference I’ve noticed overall. In Canada, dating often felt more planned and polite. In Europe, it has felt more spontaneous, physical (and dramatic).
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.