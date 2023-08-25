7 Niche Dating Apps In Canada If You're Looking For Something Specific In Your Partner
Love is out there, folks!
Dating and looking for love online is filled with ups and downs (I know, I've been there), but thankfully, there are a bunch of dating apps out there that'll help you find that person you've been looking for.
While you're likely to find some nice people on the popular apps like Hinge or Bumble, those dating services might not have the filters to narrow down exactly what it is you're looking for.
Whether you're looking for a serious relationship, something casual or something very specific, many dating apps now cater to niche interests and specific cultures, so finding your special human is now easier than ever.
From faith-based apps to apps catered around physical or sexual preferences and everything in between, here are a few niche apps you might want to swipe right on.
Remember — have fun, and always be safe!
WooPlus
If you live in Toronto, you can check out WooPlus which is a dating app for "plus-size singles and people who admire curvy singles."
Calling itself the BBW Tinder, it has over eight million active members and says it frees users of body shaming so that they can just enjoy dating.
In fact, the co-founder of the app, Michelle Li, says there's zero tolerance for any kind of harassing or demeaning behaviour of others based on their size and even went so far as to call the people who do it “fat-shaming fools," according to Yahoo! Life.
"You'll feel beautiful, sexy, and cherished to be your unfiltered self and nothing is more appealing than confidence," says the app of the experience. Amen!
The app is free, but you can pay for a VIP membership which gives you access to features such as sending unlimited messages.
Available on iOS and Android.
Feeld
Marketed as "a positive space for intense human experiences," Feeld is an app that is open to all genders, sexual identities, relationship types (such as ethical non-monogamy) and sexual preferences like kink, as well as singles and couples.
"We believe nothing is more fluid or less binary than human relationships," says their website. "This is why we created Feeld, where everyone can be honest with themselves while being responsible towards others."
They also have more than 20 sexual and gender identities to identify yourself with, which is a lot more options than other apps give you.
The app is mostly free, but if you want, you can pay for a membership that'll give you the ability to "create deeper connections with more individuals."
Available on iOS and Android.
HER
An app "built by queers for queers," HER is an app for safe dating, relationships, hookups and hangouts for the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
"We welcome all lesbian, bi, queer, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming folxs to join and find their family," says HER, noting that you might even find your person along the way.
While all of the "core" features of the app are free, you can purchase a paid subscription that gives you access to an ad-free experience among other perks.
Available on iOS and Android.
Muzz
If marrying according to your faith is important, there are also a bunch of apps out there to help you find someone who aligns with your belief system.
Muzz aims to help single Muslims find their special someone and includes thoughtful options like the ability to add a chaperone to your convo with others.
"Say goodbye to boring biodata CV’s and pushy aunties!" they say of the app. "We bring together more than 500 happy Muslim couples every day and celebrate over 400,000 Muslim success stories worldwide."
They also have religious filters so you can get into the nitty-gritty of what's important to you, like sect, ethnicity, how many times someone prays a day and more.
The app is free, but you can upgrade to Muzz Gold which gives you more options in the app.
Available on iOS and Android.
Jdate
For those looking for love in the Jewish faith, Jdate has been a tried and true resource for 20 years.
"Responsible for more Jewish marriages than all other dating sites combined, Jdate has become known as the modern shidduch, a convenient way for Jewish singles to meet, interact, and find love," says the site.
The app is free, but you can purchase different levels of upgrades to unlock further perks.
Available on iOS and Android.
Dil Mil
If you're looking for a real connection in the South Asian community, Dil Mil says they encourage strong, fulfilling, and meaningful relationships. They boast that they've made over 20 million matches around the world so far.
"Our vision is to empower the world to find true love by creating the best match-making technology and product experience for each user," says Dil Mil.
The app is free but you can upgrade to Dil Mil VIP Elite for more options.
Available on iOS and Android.
Elite Singles
For those seeking a similar academic background in their partner, EliteSingles offers a community for "educated hard-working Canadians" where most members hold an above-average education.
"This means that, if you are hoping to meet interesting Canadians who understand success and ambition, you are in the right place," says the app. "In fact, many of our members are juggling busy professional lives with the search for a committed partner."
The app is free but you can buy a premium membership that gets you more features.
Available on iOS and Android.
If you're not having any luck on the apps catered to specific niches, you can always try sampling a wider variety of dating apps.
Some of the most popular dating apps in Canada are Bumble, Tinder and Hinge, all of which I've personally tried. I had the most luck on Hinge and found it to be my favourite out of all the apps due to the creative way people would answer the prompts on their profile, but I also wasn't looking for any particular characteristic in a partner.
Good luck, and keep at it — whoever it is you're looking for will turn up for you eventually, I know it!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.