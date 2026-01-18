This dreamy Ontario spot is an underrated vacation gem with quaint towns and warm-water beaches
It's never too early to start dreaming about a summer getaway. If you're planning on vacationing in the province this year, you'll want to keep this coastal destination in mind. Offering gorgeous sandy beaches, sparkling waters, and harbour villages, it's a staycation paradise, according to readers.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their picks for the most underrated vacation spot in Ontario. This stunning region was one of the recommended destinations, and the best part is, you don't need a passport to enjoy it.
Lake Erie, one of North America's Great Lakes, is a beautiful spot for a summer escape. It's the shallowest of the five lakes and, according to Ontario's Southwest, boasts the longest beach season.
You can take a dip at Turkey Point Provincial Park, which offers warm waters and smooth sandbars.
Or, head to Crystal Beach, known for its "white sandy beaches and clear warm waters," according to Fort Erie.
There are also several quaint beach towns and villages worth checking out. One of the most popular is Port Stanley, where you'll find storybook streets, cute ice cream shops, and a beautiful soft-sand beach that's one of the "finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," according to the regional tourism organization.
If you're feeling adventurous, head to one of Lake Erie's beautiful parks for the ultimate summer escape.
Point Pelee National Park is home to 20 kilometres of sandy shores and forests with major jungle vibes. You can also check out Long Point Provincial Park, which offers over 1.5 km of sandy beach on the warm waters of Lake Erie, as well as a 40-kilometre sandspit.
For more unique outings, you can take a ferry to Lake Erie's Pelee Island, where you can enjoy crystal waters, a scenic winery, warm beaches and picturesque trails.
With warm waters, stunning beaches and cute waterfront towns, it's no surprise readers say that Lake Erie is an underrated gem worth visiting.
