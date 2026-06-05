Liberal MP Erskine-Smith confirms plans to leave federal politics in supporter email

Erskine-Smith confirms plans to step down as MP
Erskine-Smith confirms plans to step down as MP
Chrystia Freeland, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Anita Anand arrive for a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has sent an email to supporters confirming he will resign his seat in the House of Commons and inviting volunteers to an event to celebrate his decade of public service.

He was elected in Beaches-East York in 2015 and briefly served as housing minister in Justin Trudeau's final cabinet and Mark Carney's first cabinet.

Erskine-Smith's email does not say whether he still plans to run for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

His plans to jump to the provincial party hit a snag last month when he lost the Liberal nomination for a byelection in a seat in Toronto.

Erskine-Smith contested the results, arguing there were irregularities with the nomination contest, but the party rejected his appeal in late May.

The email does not say when Erskine-Smith intends to leave Parliament and the MP has not responded to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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