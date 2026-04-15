Conservative MPs back Poilievre as leader

Conservative MPs back Poilievre after he says he'll lead party into next election
Conservative MPs back Poilievre as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives on Parliament Hill before a meeting of the Conservative caucus in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A handful of Conservative MPs stopped on their way into a caucus meeting this morning to tell reporters they're backing their leader as questions swirl about Pierre Poilievre's ability to stay in the job.

MP Andrew Lawton says Poilievre is doing a tremendous job and received resounding support from the party membership at its recent convention.

Deputy leader Melissa Lantsman and House leader Andrew Scheer both say the caucus is united behind its leader.

That's something Conservatives have said repeatedly since November, when the first of four Conservative MPs defected to join the Liberals.

AI Minister Evan Solomon, who was involved in helping recruit Marilyn Gladu to the government benches, says the Liberals are talking to lots of people about crossing the floor.

Poilievre closed out a speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday by saying he plans to lead Conservatives into the next election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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