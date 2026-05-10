16 Dollarama items under $10 that I wish someone had bought for me as a first-time mom

Need some gift ideas?

Dollarama. Right: Someone pushing a stroller.

Dollarama finds for new moms that make for the perfect gift.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Senior Writer

The first few weeks and months after having a baby are tough, and simple gestures like a friend or family member showing up with everyday essentials can feel more special than any big gift.

I'm talking about a favourite drink, snack, or skincare item you can find in a variety of stores, including Dollarama.

As a new mom, I know how intense that transition into momhood can be, and what items I would've loved to have at home to either help me out during the day or sneak in a few minutes of self-care.

I recently walked the aisles at my local Dollarama in Victoria, BC, to see what I could find under $10 that would make a thoughtful gift for a new mom in your life.

Self-care items like bubble bath or shower steamers

Two pink bottles and a blue bottle of clear liquid that says bubble bath on the front. Right: A blue bag with blue balls in it that says relax blueberry and vanilla bath bombs on the front next to a purple bag that says soothing lavendar scented shower steamers on it.

Bubble bath at Dollarama. Right: Bath bombs and shower steamers at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4 for the bubble bath, $1.75 for the bath bombs, and $4 for the shower steamers

Taking a hot bath or shower in those first few weeks of becoming a mom felt like a luxury, and items like shower steamers and bubble bath took it up a notch.

Snacks

A brown box with a granola bar on it that says Made Good Organic Chewy Granola Bars. Right: A black bag with green writing that says pistachios on it hanging next to a brown and green bag of cashews.

A box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama. Right: A bag of pistachios and cashews at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $3.75 for the granola bars, $3.50 for the pistachios, and $2.50 for the cashews

Bringing homemade meals or snacks to a friend who just had a baby won't go unappreciated. New moms are so busy making sure their baby is fed and taken care of that missing meals are bound to happen. Helping them stay stocked up on plenty of snacks around the house is a good way to ensure they're eating.

Drinks with electrolytes 

Three bottles of Gatorade, each in a different flavour and colours sitting on a store shelf.

Bottles of Gatorade at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $1.57

Taking care of your body after having a baby is important, and part of that is staying hydrated. Flavoured drinks with electrolytes like Gatorade are a great way to do just that.

Epsom salts

Blue and white bags with the words Epsom Salts Crystals on a store shelf.

Epsom salts at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $1.50

My doctor recommended baths with Epsom salts postpartum to support the healing process and help with muscle soreness. At $1.50 a bag, Epsom salts are a must for any new mom.

A water bottle or mug

A hand holding the handle of a turquoise water bottle with a straw. Right: A handle holding a white mug with blue flowers on it.

A water bottle at Dollarama. Right: A mug at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $5 for the water bottle and $3.50 for the mug

If your baby isn't sleeping through the night, neither are you. So that cup of coffee first thing may be an essential part of your morning routine. Adding a pretty new mug adds a nice touch!

As mentioned earlier, staying hydrated is key, and a big water bottle can help remind you to drink more. I always kept multiple water bottles around the house after having a baby as reminders to stay hydrated.

Hair clips or scrunchies

Two hair clips and several beige, pink and brown hair ties hanging on a store shelf.

A hair clip and hair tie set at Dollarama

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $3

If there's little to no time for skincare, then there's definitely no time for making your hair look nice. I have never used hair clips and scrunchies as much as I do now as a mom.

Skincare items

A green box hanging on a shelf with Gummy Bear Lip Sleeping Mask written on the front. Right: A red box with a container inside and writing that says Dream Big Overnight Hydrating Mask.

A lip sleeping mask at Dollarama. Right: An overnight face mask at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4.50 for the lip mask and $4 for the overnight hydrating mask

Skincare is another part of daily life that may get overlooked during early motherhood, but boy, does it feel nice when you can make time for it.

Simple items like a lip mask and hydrating face mask go a long way when you're short on time.

Pillow spray

A hand holding a spray bottle with a purple label that has a moon and cloud on it that says pillow spray lavender.

Pillow spray at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $1.75

I became an extremely light sleeper after my baby was born. I wish I had tried a pillow spray to see if that helped me get some rest. Even if it didn't, a lavender-smelling pillow sounds really nice!

Under-eye pads

A hand holding a green and white box that says Cucumber Hydrogel Under-Eye Pads.

A box of under-eye pads at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4

You're getting little sleep as a new mom, and those bags under your eyes are proof.

Under-eye pads are so nice to throw on quickly in the morning. Putting them in the fridge beforehand is a bonus because it adds a cooling effect.

Facial cooling globes 

A white and purple box with two sticks on the front a woman using them on her face with the text facial cooling globes.

Facial cooling globes at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4

Just like under-eye pads, facial cooling globes can offer relief in the morning when you have a puffy face from not sleeping. These facial cooling globes are only $4 and can be used again and again.

Bath set 

A box with flowers and butterflies on it and three pink bottles inside containing bubble bath, body scrub and bath soak.

A bath collection set at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $5

Rather than buying products individually, this boxed bath set from Dollarama contains everything you could need for a relaxing bath after a long day.

Socks or slippers 

A pair of black socks with butterlies on them hanging next to a leopard-print pair of socks, both with Nine West Crew Socks writing. Right: Two pale-purple slippers with bows hanging on a store shelf.

Nine West socks at Dollarama. Right: A pair of slippers at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $5 for the socks and $4 for the slippers

New moms can attest that their style changes after a baby, and the only thing that matters? Comfort. I spent a lot of time indoors during the newborn bubble, so these cozy socks and/or slippers would definitely be a part of my daily wardrobe.

A scented candle 

A hand holding a blue jar with a gold lid.

A candle at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $5

I was too nervous to light candles around the house after my baby was born because of the artificial scents. The one place I would allow it was in the bathroom while having a bath. There's something about a tropical-scented candle that elevates a relaxing soak.

A pretty notebook

A hand holding a white notebook with red flowers on it.

Notebooks at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4.25

As a first-time mom, I wrote down everything my baby did during the first few sleep-deprived months, including when she ate, pooped, slept, etc. I basically wanted to have a reminder of everything for doctor's appointments. I also wrote down anything new my baby was doing, so a pretty notebook like this would've come in handy.

Massage roller 

A grey and pink rod attached to a tag that has a woman touching her shoulder that says sport massage roller on it.

A sport massage roller at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4.50

Your body went through a lot during childbirth, and it will take time to recover. Now you're bending down constantly to pick up your baby, so those poor muscles can't heal as quickly.

A massage roller could be useful to offer some relief.

Weekly planner 

A white board with wooden frame and colourful sections with days on the week on it.

A weekly planner whiteboard at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Price: $4.50

As a first-time mom, my brain has been in overdrive since giving birth, and my main focus is always on my daughter. That makes it easy to forget about a lot of other things.

A whiteboard planner is handy for both keeping you organized with all the baby and non-baby-related things you need to get done, and you can reuse it every week.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Senior Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a Contributing Writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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