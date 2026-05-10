16 Dollarama items under $10 that I wish someone had bought for me as a first-time mom
Need some gift ideas?
The first few weeks and months after having a baby are tough, and simple gestures like a friend or family member showing up with everyday essentials can feel more special than any big gift.
I'm talking about a favourite drink, snack, or skincare item you can find in a variety of stores, including Dollarama.
As a new mom, I know how intense that transition into momhood can be, and what items I would've loved to have at home to either help me out during the day or sneak in a few minutes of self-care.
I recently walked the aisles at my local Dollarama in Victoria, BC, to see what I could find under $10 that would make a thoughtful gift for a new mom in your life.
Self-care items like bubble bath or shower steamers
Bubble bath at Dollarama. Right: Bath bombs and shower steamers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4 for the bubble bath, $1.75 for the bath bombs, and $4 for the shower steamers
Taking a hot bath or shower in those first few weeks of becoming a mom felt like a luxury, and items like shower steamers and bubble bath took it up a notch.
Snacks
A box of Made Good granola bars at Dollarama. Right: A bag of pistachios and cashews at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $3.75 for the granola bars, $3.50 for the pistachios, and $2.50 for the cashews
Bringing homemade meals or snacks to a friend who just had a baby won't go unappreciated. New moms are so busy making sure their baby is fed and taken care of that missing meals are bound to happen. Helping them stay stocked up on plenty of snacks around the house is a good way to ensure they're eating.
Drinks with electrolytes
Bottles of Gatorade at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $1.57
Taking care of your body after having a baby is important, and part of that is staying hydrated. Flavoured drinks with electrolytes like Gatorade are a great way to do just that.
Epsom salts
Epsom salts at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $1.50
My doctor recommended baths with Epsom salts postpartum to support the healing process and help with muscle soreness. At $1.50 a bag, Epsom salts are a must for any new mom.
A water bottle or mug
A water bottle at Dollarama. Right: A mug at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $5 for the water bottle and $3.50 for the mug
If your baby isn't sleeping through the night, neither are you. So that cup of coffee first thing may be an essential part of your morning routine. Adding a pretty new mug adds a nice touch!
As mentioned earlier, staying hydrated is key, and a big water bottle can help remind you to drink more. I always kept multiple water bottles around the house after having a baby as reminders to stay hydrated.
Hair clips or scrunchies
A hair clip and hair tie set at Dollarama
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $3
If there's little to no time for skincare, then there's definitely no time for making your hair look nice. I have never used hair clips and scrunchies as much as I do now as a mom.
Skincare items
A lip sleeping mask at Dollarama. Right: An overnight face mask at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4.50 for the lip mask and $4 for the overnight hydrating mask
Skincare is another part of daily life that may get overlooked during early motherhood, but boy, does it feel nice when you can make time for it.
Simple items like a lip mask and hydrating face mask go a long way when you're short on time.
Pillow spray
Pillow spray at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $1.75
I became an extremely light sleeper after my baby was born. I wish I had tried a pillow spray to see if that helped me get some rest. Even if it didn't, a lavender-smelling pillow sounds really nice!
Under-eye pads
A box of under-eye pads at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4
You're getting little sleep as a new mom, and those bags under your eyes are proof.
Under-eye pads are so nice to throw on quickly in the morning. Putting them in the fridge beforehand is a bonus because it adds a cooling effect.
Facial cooling globes
Facial cooling globes at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4
Just like under-eye pads, facial cooling globes can offer relief in the morning when you have a puffy face from not sleeping. These facial cooling globes are only $4 and can be used again and again.
Bath set
A bath collection set at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $5
Rather than buying products individually, this boxed bath set from Dollarama contains everything you could need for a relaxing bath after a long day.
Socks or slippers
Nine West socks at Dollarama. Right: A pair of slippers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $5 for the socks and $4 for the slippers
New moms can attest that their style changes after a baby, and the only thing that matters? Comfort. I spent a lot of time indoors during the newborn bubble, so these cozy socks and/or slippers would definitely be a part of my daily wardrobe.
A scented candle
A candle at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $5
I was too nervous to light candles around the house after my baby was born because of the artificial scents. The one place I would allow it was in the bathroom while having a bath. There's something about a tropical-scented candle that elevates a relaxing soak.
A pretty notebook
Notebooks at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4.25
As a first-time mom, I wrote down everything my baby did during the first few sleep-deprived months, including when she ate, pooped, slept, etc. I basically wanted to have a reminder of everything for doctor's appointments. I also wrote down anything new my baby was doing, so a pretty notebook like this would've come in handy.
Massage roller
A sport massage roller at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4.50
Your body went through a lot during childbirth, and it will take time to recover. Now you're bending down constantly to pick up your baby, so those poor muscles can't heal as quickly.
A massage roller could be useful to offer some relief.
Weekly planner
A weekly planner whiteboard at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Price: $4.50
As a first-time mom, my brain has been in overdrive since giving birth, and my main focus is always on my daughter. That makes it easy to forget about a lot of other things.
A whiteboard planner is handy for both keeping you organized with all the baby and non-baby-related things you need to get done, and you can reuse it every week.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.