I tested out these $3 Dollarama lip oils to see how they compare to my $35 Sephora one
Is it worth spending $32 more for the brand name version?
I may have a death grip on my Sephora membership, but when someone recommends a dupe that could shave off a little money from my beauty spending total, I'm going to at least give it a go.
These Dollarama lip oils popped up on my radar, and at $3 for three of them, I was willing to head into a store as overstimulating as Dollarama to try them out. I put these lip oils to the test, up against my tried-and-true favourite Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil — which goes for $35.00 at Sephora.
At Dollarama, the set of three ESTATE lip oil set totals $3, and each is 3.7ml (11.1ml total). The Summer Fridays oil is 4.5ml, so, you're getting more product with the Dollarama brand for $32 less.
How they compare
In terms of dupes, this is a pretty good one, I'll admit. First, though, let's start with the bad.
Summer Fridays price tag is reflected in the quality of the product. It has a thicker texture, lasts longer, and has a more pigmented colour to it. The brush was also larger and softer, making the application feel more pleasant overall. Also, there is something to be said for cute packaging — and Summer Fridays wins in that category.
As for the colour itself, I have the "soft mauve" Summer Fridays one, but they have a range of options. The Dollarama brand has more limited choices — a bright pink, a deep red, and an orange.
Now for the pros, though! While Summer Fridays did have a creamier formula, the ESTATE lip oil was a true oil, which I actually liked. I preferred the fact that it was a bit thinner and had more of a gloss to it.
The colour was very light, with only the deep red really showing up on my lips. If you want more of a tint, these didn't do it, but for just a sheer glossy look, they execute better than the Summer Fridays one.
For the price, they were also surprisingly hydrating, feeling super similar to the Summer Fridays one after I applied.
All in all, the Summer Fridays one is better quality, but (a big but there), I don't think it's a big enough difference to justify the $32 more you're paying for it.
If you want a lip oil that will give you a hydrated look and a glossy finish, these Dollarama ones do the trick and for $3. For the amount that I misplace my lip products, these are a way safer bet that will give you a similar end result.
I'm not about to throw away my Summer Fridays oil, but I will use it more sparingly and opt for these ESTATE ones on the daily.
