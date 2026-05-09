Canadians on hantavirus ship to disembark

Remaining Canadians on cruise ship at the centre of hantavirus outbreak to disembark
Canadians on hantavirus ship to disembark
A worker prepares the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Writer

The remaining Canadians aboard the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak are set to disembark early Sunday morning local time.

Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship's owner and cruise organizer, says four Canadians and dozens of other asymptomatic passengers are to exit the MV Hondius vessel at the Puerto de Granadilla, the largest port on the Canary Islands.

It says representatives from a number of groups, including the World Health Organization, will screen passengers at the port and organize their quarantining.

The vessel will then be taken to the Netherlands.

A number of Canadians have been connected with the hantavirus outbreak on the ship, which began its voyage on April 1 in Argentina and has seen three non-Canadian passengers die.

At least six Canadians were aboard the cruise ship while the others, including two people from Alberta and a person from Quebec, possibly came in contact with someone with hantavirus symptoms on a flight.

Two of the six passengers disembarked with 30 others on the remote island of St. Helena on April 24. They were from Ontario, and officials say they asymptomatic and self-isolating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.

By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

Number of Canadians linked to hantavirus outbreak grows to 10

Number of Canadians connected to hantavirus outbreak grows to 10, all asymptomatic

Hantavirus Q-and-A with Ontario's Dr. Moore

Hantavirus questions and answers with Ontario's chief medical officer of health

Here's why experts say hantavirus is unlikely to be next pandemic

Experts understand anxiety about hantavirus, but say it's unlikely to be next pandemic

I ranked these Canadian 7 cities by letter grades and one got a big F

Montreal vs. Toronto? Let's go. 🥊

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say

Have you seen this majestic natural wonder?

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May

Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.

This Ontario spot with quaint towns and crystal lakes is one of Canada's best summer getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

12 weird things I noticed as a Vancouver newcomer that locals can't see

Toronto may be in the same country, but the two cities couldn't be more different...

Costco has new exclusive coupons that get some members up to 41% off products

You can save on groceries, household items, electronics, and more with these deals.

B.C. strip club owner says he's no 'boogie man'

Stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club. Owner says he's unfairly targeted