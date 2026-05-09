Remaining Canadians on cruise ship at the centre of hantavirus outbreak to disembark

Canadians on hantavirus ship to disembark
The remaining Canadians aboard the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak are set to disembark early Sunday morning local time.
Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship's owner and cruise organizer, says four Canadians and dozens of other asymptomatic passengers are to exit the MV Hondius vessel at the Puerto de Granadilla, the largest port on the Canary Islands.
It says representatives from a number of groups, including the World Health Organization, will screen passengers at the port and organize their quarantining.
The vessel will then be taken to the Netherlands.
A number of Canadians have been connected with the hantavirus outbreak on the ship, which began its voyage on April 1 in Argentina and has seen three non-Canadian passengers die.
At least six Canadians were aboard the cruise ship while the others, including two people from Alberta and a person from Quebec, possibly came in contact with someone with hantavirus symptoms on a flight.
Two of the six passengers disembarked with 30 others on the remote island of St. Helena on April 24. They were from Ontario, and officials say they asymptomatic and self-isolating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.
By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.