Ambassador apologizes for English-only invite

Canada's top envoy to Washington apologizes for sending English-only invitation
Ambassador apologizes for English-only invite
Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development (FAAE) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Canada's top envoy to Washington has apologized for sending an English-only invitation to members of Parliament.

At a committee meeting in Ottawa today, Canada's Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman said it was an "unacceptable error" not to also send the invitation in French.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was disappointed the invitation to members of the foreign affairs committee to attend a reception in Washington next month was English-only.

The prime minister also called it unacceptable.

Wiseman took up the diplomatic role in the United States capital in February as President Donald Trump continued to rattle the bilateral relationship with tariffs and threats of annexation.

Wiseman said Canada is ready to begin the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade but he does not yet know when negotiations will officially begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026. 

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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