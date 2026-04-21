'More bluster': Poilievre, LeBlanc downplay Lutnick's comments on Canada

LeBlanc, Poilievre downplay Lutnick's comments
Federal politicians are dismissing U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's disparaging comments about Canada's negotiating position heading into major trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico.
Lutnick said Friday it would be a bad strategy for Canada to try to wait out the U.S. to reach a better deal later on, adding, "They suck."
Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, says he spoke with Lutnick "at length" last week and the commerce secretary made no such comments to him in private.
Speaking with reporters on Parliament Hill, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says it just "sounds like more bluster."
Canada is preparing to begin major talks this summer with the Americans and Mexicans on reviewing the continental free trade pact.
Lutnick has said U.S. President Donald Trump believes it's a bad deal that must be "reimagined" and that it's a mistake for Canada to pursue more trade with China.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026
By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.