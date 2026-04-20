Poll suggests more Tory voters now want new leader

Poll suggests more Conservative voters now want to replace Poilievre as leader
Poll suggests more Tory voters now want new leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests a growing number of Conservative voters want to replace Pierre Poilievre as the party's leader.

The poll surveyed 1,640 Canadians, including 590 who voted Conservative in last year's election and asked people if they believe Poilievre should lead the Tories into the next election.

Almost 60 per cent Tory voters polled said he should stay on as leader, while 30 per cent said they think he should be replaced.

The share of Conservative voters who want Poilievre to quit has almost doubled since last August, when he was running in a byelection to earn a seat in the House of Commons after losing his old seat in April's election.

Four MPs who were elected as Conservatives have defected and joined the Liberal benches over the past six months, giving Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government.

The poll can't be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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