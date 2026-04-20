Gunman at Mexico pyramids kills Canadian tourist

Gunman at pyramids north of Mexico City kills Canadian tourist, injures 6 others
Gunman at Mexico pyramids kills Canadian tourist
Visitors walk along the Avenue of the Dead toward the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Rebecca Blackwell
Writer

A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, the Mexican government said.

The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mexican authorities said in a statement. The injured were receiving medical attention.

The local government said four people were wounded by gunshots and that two more were injured from falls.

Security officials found a gun, a knife and ammunition after the shooting.

Among those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists, the local government said.

"As a result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacán, Mexico," Anita Anand, Canada's foreign affairs minister, said in a social media post.

"My thoughts are with their family and loved ones."

Video and photos published by local news organizations show a man standing with a gun on top of one pyramid while people duck for cover. A number of gunshots ring out in the videos.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she said.

The Teotihuacán pyramids are a series of massive structures on the outskirts of Mexico City built by three different ancient civilizations. One of Mexico's most important touristic destinations, the site drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, according to government figures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

— By The Associated Press, with files from The Canadian Press

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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