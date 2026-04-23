Mexican officials return Canadian's body to family

Body of Canadian killed in pyramid shooting turned over to family: Mexican officials
Mexican officials return Canadian's body to family
Tourists visit the Teotihuacan pyramids after the archeological site reopened two days after a gunman opened fire, killing a Canadian tourist, outside Mexico City, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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Mexican officials say the body of a Canadian tourist killed when a gunman opened fire from one of the country's most visited pyramids has been turned over to her family.

The attorney general's office for Mexico state says the family went to its regional office in the municipality of Texcoco.

"There, after necessary procedures for identification were completed, her body was returned to them," it said in an email. 

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by Mexican or Canadian officials, was the only person to die in Monday's shooting. 

Officials have said the shooter reportedly planned the attack at Teotihuacan pyramids, played strange music, ranted about hating tourists and fired randomly as visitors jumped and scrambled down to safety.

The gunman was identified Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mexican officials earlier identified a Canadian, 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong, as one of the 13 injured. 

They said tourists from the United States, Colombia, Brazil and Russia were also hurt. 

The Mexican government has said the 27-year-old gunman had books and notes about an April 1999 gun attack in the United States, a reference to the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in which 12 students and a teacher were killed.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the attack "highlights the urgent need to strengthen our security protocols." She also said it's important to analyze "external influences" that may provoke such violence within the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Sheinbaum for her attention to the tragedy. 

"It's a sad day … it's a terrible circumstance," Carney said earlier this week. "We're working with Mexican authorities."

The Teotihuacan pyramids, a UNESCO World Heritage Site north of Mexico City, are considered one of country’s most important tourist destinations. The site drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, government figures indicate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

— By Daniela Germano in Edmonton, with files from The Associated Press

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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