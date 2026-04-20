Old Age Security payments for April will be bigger and you could get more money soon

Maximum payment amounts are over $700.

stacks of canadian $100, $20 and $50 banknotes

Canadian banknotes.

Mark Van Dam | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

April payments for Old Age Security (OAS) are going out soon.

The government has increased benefit amounts, so you could get more money deposited in your bank account or mailed to you as a cheque this month.

OAS is a pension administered by Service Canada, and the monthly government payment is for eligible Canadian citizens and residents of a certain age.

Here's what you need to know about OAS this month, including the April payment date and how much money you could get now that benefit maximums have increased.

Who is eligible for Old Age Security?

You must be 65 years of age or older to be eligible to receive the OAS pension.

If you live in Canada, you must:

  • be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
  • have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18

If you live outside Canada, you must:

  • have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
  • have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18

You can receive OAS if you have never worked or are still working because employment status doesn't affect your eligibility.

If Service Canada has your eligibility information, you'll get an enrollment letter around your 64th birthday. That means you're automatically enrolled and don't need to apply for the pension.

How much money can you get from Old Age Security payments?

The amount of your OAS pension depends on your age, income and residence in Canada.

OAS benefit amounts are higher for April, May and June of this year to keep up with cost-of-living increases.

So, for the April payment in 2026, the maximum OAS amount is $743.05 if you're aged 65 to 74 and $817.36 if you're 75 or older.

When is the next Old Age Security payment date?

The next OAS payment date is Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

How do you receive Old Age Security payments?

You can receive your OAS payment from Service Canada by direct deposit or by cheque.

If you choose to receive it through direct deposit, the payment will be automatically put into your bank account. You can sign up for direct deposit any time and get money directly to your bank account in Canada, the U.S. or other participating countries.

If you don't choose direct deposit as your payment method, a cheque will be sent to you during the last three business days of each month.

Since cheques are mailed, it may take longer for the payment to get to you than it would with direct deposit.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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