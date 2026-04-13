Old Age Security payment amounts are increasing this month and some people can get over $800
This bump is for April, May and June payments!
Benefit amounts for Old Age Security (OAS) are going up this month.
The government payment offers over $700 and even over $800 monthly, depending on your situation.
OAS is a retirement pension that's paid out monthly to eligible individuals of a certain age and administered by Service Canada.
If you get money from this federal benefit, there is a change to the April, May and June payments because of inflation.
OAS payment amounts are reviewed in January, April, July and October of each year to "reflect cost-of-living increases" that are measured by Canada's Consumer Price Index.
Monthly payment amounts will increase if the cost of living goes up, but monthly payment amounts won't decrease if the cost of living goes down.
Based on changes to the Consumer Price Index, there is a payment adjustment for the April to June quarter in 2026.
OAS benefit amounts will go up by 0.1% for the April, May and June payments this year, which works out to an increase of 2.1% over the past year from April 2025 to April 2026.
The maximum OAS pension at age 65 is $743.05 per month from April to June 2026.
The maximum OAS pension at age 75 is $817.36 per month from April to June 2026.
OAS maximum payments aren't guaranteed for every eligible individual.
That's because the amount of your OAS pension depends on your age, income and residence in Canada.
If you're 65 to 74 years old and your annual net world income in 2024 was less than $148,451, you can get up to the maximum payment amount for your age group.
If you're aged 75 and over and your annual net world income in 2024 was less than $154,196, you can get up to the maximum payment amount for your age group.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.