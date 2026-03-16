Canada's inflation rate fell to 1.8% in February but experts warn it's about to rise again

Don't get used to it.

Canadian money and grocery receipts.

Statistics Canada's new annual inflation numbers for February 2026 are out.

Evgdneprua | Dreamstime
Writer

Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation dipped below two per cent in February as the end of last year’s federal “tax holiday” helped take some steam out of the yearly price comparisons.

The agency said Monday that February’s inflation reading came in at 1.8 per cent year-over-year, half a percentage point lower than January’s figures and just under economists’ expectations for the month.

The main factor driving the headline number lower was the end of last year’s tax holiday, which saw the federal sales tax taken off a variety of household staples, gifts and dining out for a two-month period ending mid-February 2025.

Lower prices from the tax break were only in effect for half of February last year compared with all of January, making the annual inflation calculations somewhat better last month.

Restaurant meals benefited most as the tax relief started to fall out of the inflation calculations. Annual inflation in the category cooled to 7.8 per cent in February from 12.3 per cent in January.

Toys, games and hobby supplies also saw some inflation relief in the waning days of the tax holiday, StatCan said.

Some grocery staples were also included in the temporary tax break, but StatCan said there was otherwise modest but “broad-based” inflation relief at the grocery store in February.

Inflation on food purchased from stores cooled to 4.1 per cent in February from 4.8 per cent the month previous. Fresh and frozen beef – long a pain point at the grocery store – saw its annual price hike cool to 13.9 per cent last month, nearly five percentage points lower than in January.

A month-over-month decline in the prices of cellular services also helped drive the annual inflation rate lower in February.

StatCan said the cost of gasoline, meanwhile, started to creep higher at the end of the month in the lead up to the war in the Middle East, which has pushed prices at the pump sharply higher in recent weeks.

Many economists expect those pressures will fuel higher headline inflation figures in the months to come.

The Bank of Canada will be carefully analyzing the latest price figures as the central bank is set for an interest rate decision on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

finance canada gas prices inflation canada statistics canada canada news
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Grocery prices in Canada could rise as the Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains

Experts warn rising oil prices could soon make groceries more expensive for Canadians.

Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February — Here's which industries are getting hit hardest

An expert calls February's report "very bad."

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

Unemployment rates in Canada very so much by city — Here's where they stand in February 2026

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for February, by Canadian city.

These VIA Rail train rides from Toronto take you on dreamy getaways for under $100 round trip

You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway.

This charming riverside town in Ontario is better than a trip​ to the US, locals say

Leave your passport behind!

I'm a Canadian living in the US and here are the reactions I get every time I tell Americans

Yes, they say these things with a straight face.🇨🇦

I can confirm these 9 Vancouver stereotypes to be 100% true, as an apologetic local

I'll admit — we have our faults.

I spent the day exploring this dreamy Alberta small town with storybook vibes and no crowds

It's not Banff! 🏔️

The 7 types of people you'll meet in Calgary (some stereotypes hold true)

If you're an Albertan reading this — sorry, not sorry.🤷🏼♀️

This tiny hidden gem town on a sparkling lake is one of the 'most charming' in Ontario

It's especially beautiful during the summer.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is the 'perfect' spot for a spring getaway

Spring is just around the bend!

I moved to Toronto in the bleak winter and wish someone had warned me about these 7 things

Being ‘winter-ready’ and being ‘Toronto winter-ready’ are two very different things.

If each Canadian city had a dating app profile, here's what they would say

If he references "time" or "money" in the same sentence — he's from Toronto.