6 Frozen Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Look Straight Out Of A Winter Wonderland
Most of the locations you can visit for free! ❄️
These breathtaking spots will make you want to sing "Let it Go." Once the snow arrives, it's time to bundle up and explore these frozen waterfalls near Ottawa that look straight out of a winter wonderland.
The next time you're searching for something fun to do, it's time to go on an outdoor adventure with your friends. Many of the locations are only a short drive away, and some are accessible by public transit.
Chutes Coulonge
Price: $8.70+ per adult
Address: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: Here you can walk to a lookout over the falls, or you can visit during the holiday season for the Festival Of Lights to see the waterfall illuminated.
Chutes de Plaisance
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 100 Ch. Malo, Thurso, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can follow a short 1-kilometre trail to reach this breathtaking waterfall.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This secret waterfall is hidden in Orleans, and while there is a hike that takes you around it, you can see the waterfall just steps from the road.
MacLaren Falls
Price: Free
Address: 60 Ch. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only a short drive away, you can find a waterfall right next to the Wakefield Mill. You can also enjoy a view of the falls when dining at the Muse Restaurant.
Grand Falls
Price: Free
Address: Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: On your next road trip to charming Almonte, you can order a cup of hot chocolate at one of the cafes and walk over to see the waterfall.
Rideau Falls
Price: Free
Address: 50 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inside Rideau Falls Park, you can enjoy a spectacular lookout over the iconic massive waterfall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.