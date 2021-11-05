Trending Tags

6 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make It Really Count

Try Squid Game-inspired burgers and Korean-style hot dogs! 🍔

If your only plans so far are moving back one hour this Sunday, we have you covered. Here are six things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make it count.

While it might seem like it was September just days ago, it's time to kick off November with a bang.

Eat The ​​Red Light Green Light Burger​

Price: 💸

Address: 278 Dalhousie St. & 329 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can try a Squid Game-inspired burger with deep-fried Korean hot dogs, kimchi mustard, swiss cheese and two Angus patties.

Shop For A New Kitchen Knife At A Garage Sale

Price: Free admission

When: November 8-14

Address: 800 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Knifewear is having a garage sale where you can score great deals on high-quality kitchen knives.

Watch The Falling Poppies

Price: Free

When: October 29 to November 11

Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The projected falling poppies are back at the Parliament Buildings, and you can watch them until Remembrance Day.

Try A Korean-Style Hot Dog At Chung Chun Rice Dog

Price: 💸

Address: 300 Earl Grey Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can finally try the Korean-style hot dogs everyone talks about on TikTok. Two not-to-miss flavours are squid ink and cheese.

Discover One Of The Best Views In Ottawa

Price: Free

Address: 301 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can soak in the last of the fall views before the snow arrives at this incredible lookout.

Cheer For The Redblacks

Price: $31+ per person

When: November 6

Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: On Saturday, you can watch the Ottawa Redblacks take on the Toronto Argonauts.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

