Canada's 'warmest' saltwater beach is a 2 hr flight from Toronto and it’s a silky sand oasis
You don't need to leave the country for a beach getaway.
You don't need to leave the country to enjoy powdery sand shores, warm waters, and saltwater waves. This dreamy beach destination is just a short flight from Toronto, and it's like a little slice of the tropics right here in Canada.
Known as one of North America's finest beaches, the area boasts a long stretch of silky sand and sun-drenched water, making it an ideal spot for a summer escape.
Parlee Beach Provincial Park is a beautiful destination located in New Brunswick, boasting the "warmest salt water in Canada."
According to Tourism New Brunswick, the waters in the region can reach temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celcius, making them "warmer than an Olympic swimming pool."
The park is also home to campgrounds and trails, so there's plenty to enjoy while visiting.
Parlee Beach Provincial Park is located in the cozy coastal town of Shediac, which, according to its website, is "renowned for its warm hospitality, stunning beaches, and, of course, the world's best lobster."
The town is actually known as the Lobster Capital of the World, so if you love seafood, this is the place to be.
Aside from filling up on lobster rolls and soaking up some sun on the beach, you can explore the art galleries, stop by the Sunday Market, enjoy a cruise, soak up a sunset, and more.
The destination is just a 2-hour direct flight from Toronto, with trips starting at under $300 round-trip, depending on which airline you book with.
You can fly into Moncton and then take a quick, 20-minute taxi ride to Shediac.
If you're looking for a warm-water summer getaway without leaving Canada, this destination is worth keeping in mind.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.