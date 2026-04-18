Canada's 'warmest' saltwater beach is a 2 hr flight from Toronto and it’s a silky sand oasis

You don't need to leave the country for a beach getaway.

A sandy beach with umbrellas. Right: A person standing on a beach.

A saltwater beach in Canada.

@parcparleebeachpark | Instagram, @vivilaise | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to leave the country to enjoy powdery sand shores, warm waters, and saltwater waves. This dreamy beach destination is just a short flight from Toronto, and it's like a little slice of the tropics right here in Canada.

Known as one of North America's finest beaches, the area boasts a long stretch of silky sand and sun-drenched water, making it an ideal spot for a summer escape.

Parlee Beach Provincial Park is a beautiful destination located in New Brunswick, boasting the "warmest salt water in Canada."

According to Tourism New Brunswick, the waters in the region can reach temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celcius, making them "warmer than an Olympic swimming pool."

The park is also home to campgrounds and trails, so there's plenty to enjoy while visiting.

Parlee Beach Provincial Park is located in the cozy coastal town of Shediac, which, according to its website, is "renowned for its warm hospitality, stunning beaches, and, of course, the world's best lobster."

The town is actually known as the Lobster Capital of the World, so if you love seafood, this is the place to be.

Aside from filling up on lobster rolls and soaking up some sun on the beach, you can explore the art galleries, stop by the Sunday Market, enjoy a cruise, soak up a sunset, and more.

The destination is just a 2-hour direct flight from Toronto, with trips starting at under $300 round-trip, depending on which airline you book with.

You can fly into Moncton and then take a quick, 20-minute taxi ride to Shediac.

If you're looking for a warm-water summer getaway without leaving Canada, this destination is worth keeping in mind.

Tourism New Brunswick website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
warmest beaches in canadaparlee beachparlee beach provincial parkwarmest beach in canada
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes

And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️

9 stunning island vacations from Toronto that don't require a passport

Add these Canadian islands to your bucket list.

Canada's 'best freshwater beach' is in Ontario and it has over 10 km of white sand shores

It's known as "The Daytona of the North."

The 'beach capital' of Ontario is near Toronto and it has velvety sand with warm waters

Save this for your summer travels!

The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is paying out soon and you can get up to $717

This is a one-time top-up before it replaces the GST/HST credit.

I tried 14 of the best pizza slices in Toronto and the final ranking was shockingly close

I've crowned the best slice in the city. 🍕

Liberals' affordability benefit coming June 5

Federal Liberals' promised one-time affordability benefit coming June 5

Canada Post ending most door-to-door mail

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

This Canadian coin looks like a fancy silver penny but is worth way more than one cent

It's a rare and exclusive coin!

Drug overdose leading cause of maternal death: VCH

Nearly half of VCH maternal deaths within a year of birth caused by overdose: report

Carney announces new Canada Investment Summit

Carney announces new summit in Toronto aimed at attracting $1 trillion in investment

A cold front is bringing snow, ice and cooler temperatures to Ontario this weekend

It's forecast to "interrupt" spring warmth.

Dan Levy says there should be flights with 'no babies' and TikTok has a lot of feelings

"No offence to the babies."