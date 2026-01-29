'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes
And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️
It might not be time for beach vacations just yet, but if you need to daydream about warmer days ahead, look no further than Canada's warmest saltwater beach. Tucked away alongside a cute small town, this beach has velvety sand, scenic views, and warm water to dive into.
Parlee Beach is in New Brunswick, near the charming small town of Shediac, and is famous for having toasty warm water.
Parks NB has dubbed Parlee as "one of North America's finest beaches," boasting "the warmest salt water in Canada."
According to Tourism New Brunswick, the water here can get "warmer than an Olympic swimming pool" — up to 29°C.
It's also been awarded the Blue Flag international eco-certification, so you can swim in the clear water stress-free.
Once you're done exploring the beach here, you can head into Shediac. It's a quaint town that has East Coast vibes (lighthouse and all) and is also home to "The World's Largest Lobster" sculpture. Walking down the waterfront here makes for a picture-perfect summer's day.
There's nothing quite like the East Coast in the summertime, so if you're heading to Parlee Beach, you may as well make a road trip out of it. Prince Edward Island and all of its scenic beaches are just an hour and a half away.
Then there's Nova Scotia, offering its own set of stunning sandy shores.
Beach days will be here before we know it (hopefully)!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.