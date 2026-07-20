Conservatives consider using Parliament to unveil details of U.S. border bridge deal
The Conservatives are looking at using parliamentary tools to coax the Carney government to release the deal it made to convince the Trump administration to open up the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
Prime Minister Mark Carney was accused of spreading confusion about the bridge deal last week when he said that any sharing of toll revenue with the U.S. would not happen until after repayment of the debt Canada took on to build the bridge.
Carney also said Canada and the U.S. would split net revenues — after operational costs — over the first 15 years.
Conservative critic Shuvaloy Majumdar says the government has no good reason to hide the deal from public scrutiny, given the critical nature of Canada's relationship with the U.S.
Majumdar says the government is either confusing or misleading the public by refusing to publicize the deal after reports that Canada had delayed its ability to recoup its costs.
He says the Tories could use parliamentary manoeuvres, such as calling for documents or witnesses, if the Liberals aren't more forthright about the arrangement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.