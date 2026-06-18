PM Carney to attend Canada-Qatar World Cup game in Vancouver

Carney to cheer World Cup home team in Vancouver
Carney to cheer World Cup home team in Vancouver
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a G7 working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is shifting gears today as he goes from one of the world's largest political events to the world's biggest sporting event. 

Carney is just back from the G7 Summit in France meeting with top world leaders, and is in Vancouver today where he'll attend the World Cup match between Canada and Qatar. 

Before that, the prime minister will make a homebuilding announcement in the city. 

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney is expected to announce new measures to accelerate homebuilding, lower costs and transform infrastructure. 

Carney is also due to meet with B.C. Premier David Eby.  

The federal government has promised to double the pace of homebuilding in the country under its Build Canada Homes program.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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