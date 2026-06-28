Poilievre asks Parliament to probe B.C. 'condo bailout' blocking 'a price correction'

Poilievre calls for hearings into 'condo bailout'
Poilievre calls for hearings into 'condo bailout'
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Parliament to probe Ottawa's proposal to convert unsold condominium units in British Columbia into affordable housing.

In a letter to the House ethics committee, Poilievre says a program to possibly help finance the purchase of 2,200 vacant condos amounts to a "condo bailout" for developers, bankers and investors.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the idea is to support Canadians needing housing, but Poilievre says the Liberals are intervening in the market to help developers who built too many condos that didn't fit demand.

Carney has said his government did not explain the program well when he announced it on June 19, saying it is part of the B.C. government's plans to to help homebuyers struggling to save for a down payment.

Poilievre says the proposal will instead prop up high prices as it "prevents a price correction from taking place," and he argues there are inconsistencies in how the project came about.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson's office did not have an immediate comment on the letter, which was sent to the Conservative who chairs the committee, which has a majority Liberal membership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 26 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have a winner!

This $20 train ride from Toronto takes you to a storybook town with 2 smooth-sand beaches

No car needed.

11 iconic Canadian snacks that my American friends had no idea existed

No, I didn't get into bagged milk. I don't claim that. 🥛

Ontario has a 'mini freshwater ocean' with endless smooth-sand beaches and crystal waters

It's a magical spot for a summer road trip.

I went on dates in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal — one city is clearly the worst

And one is clearly the best...

Ontario has a West Coast lined with charming little towns and 15 velvety sand beaches

It's a summer paradise.

This little Ontario town between 2 sparkling lakes was named among Canada's best spots to live

You can enjoy cottage country charm.

The 7 types of guys you'll match with on Hinge in Vancouver, ranked from best to worst

Ladies, you know what I'm talking about...

One of Ontario's oldest towns is near Toronto and it's a summer gem tucked amidst waterfalls

It's just a short drive from the city.

11 types of people you'll meet if you move to small-town Ontario (like I did)

Coming from Toronto, it was a big adjustment.