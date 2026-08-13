This tiny Ontario town with charming streets and soft-sand beaches is a dream spot to move to
Pack your bags!
If you're craving a slower pace of life without giving up beautiful scenery, Ontario has no shortage of small towns that could make you want to pack up and move.
From beachside villages to historic communities, there are plenty of charming places where life feels a little less hectic.
One waterfront town in particular is getting love from readers as a place they'd happily call home.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page which Ontario small town they'd consider moving to, and this spot was among the communities that came up.
Wellington sits on the shores of Lake Ontario in picturesque Prince Edward County, surrounded by rolling countryside, vineyards and stunning beaches.
The village may be small, but its downtown has plenty to keep you busy. You can stroll along the main streets and discover shops, cafés, galleries, ice cream shops and historic buildings, giving the community a cozy small-town feel.
And when summer rolls around, Wellington's waterfront becomes one of its biggest draws.
Wellington Rotary Beach, located right in town, is a dreamy spot to spend a sunny afternoon. You can walk along the shoreline, hop on a bike, cool off in the water or relax and take in the views across the lake.
The town's location also makes it a convenient home base for exploring some of the County's famous beaches.
Just a short drive away, Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to three sandy beaches, where soft white shores meet clear blue water. The park's sweeping sand dunes add to the tropical-looking scenery, making it one of the area's most popular summer escapes.
North Beach Provincial Park is another option for a day by the water, with a long, narrow stretch of white sand running for about a kilometre along the lake.
Of course, there's more to life in Prince Edward County than beach days. The region is known for its wineries, farms, restaurants and creative communities, with opportunities to spend a weekend exploring without ever leaving the area.
The region's website describes it as a "unique island-vibe community where rural roots and creative pursuits come together."
The County says its rural landscapes, waterfront communities and agricultural roots help "define The County's desirable quality of life and quality of place."
Wellington also puts residents within easy reach of other popular County communities. You can head to Picton for more shops and restaurants, browse farm stands and markets, visit local wineries or explore the smaller villages scattered throughout the region.
For anyone considering a move outside the city, the housing market is another factor to consider. The County isn't exactly a budget destination, but prices can still look different from those in Toronto.
According to Zolo, the average sold home price in Prince Edward County was $696,189 in August 2026, lower than Toronto's $981,600.
With a walkable-feeling downtown, lakefront views, nearby beaches and lots of countryside to explore, it's easy to see why this little Prince Edward County community caught the attention of readers dreaming about small-town living.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.