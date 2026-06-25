This tiny Ontario village with cute shops and silky beaches is a dream spot to move to
You can live your best beach life.
Dreaming about small-town living? Ontario boasts so many beautiful communities to call home, from beachside villages to historic gems.
This little town offers a relaxed pace, quaint main street, and shimmering water views, so it's no surprise readers are calling it a dream place to live.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page which Ontario small town they'd love to move to, and this quaint little village was one of the places mentioned.
Wellington is a charming small town nestled in beautiful Prince Edward County, a region known for its scenic sandy shorelines and rolling vineyards.
Though small, Wellington's downtown is filled with charm. You'll find a collection of locally owned shops, cute cafés, art galleries, ice cream spots, and even a historic museum lining its quaint streets.
Summer is an especially lovely time in the area, with sunny days perfect for enjoying some of the beautiful beaches.
Located in the heart of town, Wellington Rotary Beach is a picturesque place to spend an afternoon. You can stroll along the waterfront, go for a bike ride, take a refreshing swim, and enjoy the sound of waves against the shore.
Wellington also makes a great base for exploring some of Prince Edward County's most breathtaking stretches of shoreline. A short drive away, Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to three stunning beaches known for their soft white sand and clear blue water. It also boasts rolling sand dunes that will have you feeling like you've jetted off to the tropics.
If you're looking for another scenic spot to swim, North Beach Provincial Park features a long, narrow strip of white sand stretching about a kilometre, backed by crystal-clear waves.
Beyond its beaches, Prince Edward County has earned a reputation for its laid-back atmosphere. According to the region's website, it offers a "unique island-vibe community where rural roots and creative pursuits come together."
From rolling farmland to sparkling shorelines and charming communities, Prince Edward County is filled with landscapes that make it such a beloved destination.
These features help "define The County's desirable quality of life and quality of place."
There's plenty to discover beyond Wellington as well. You can spend time browsing local farm stands, sipping your way through renowned wineries, or exploring nearby gems such as Picton and other charming villages scattered throughout the county.
For anyone dreaming of trading the city for a slower pace, Wellington offers a more affordable option than major cities such as Toronto. According to Zolo, the median home price in Prince Edward County is $714,111, while Toronto's median home price is $1,114,247.
With postcard-worthy beaches, peaceful countryside views, and a quaint downtown lined with local shops and cafés, readers say this waterfront gem is an idyllic place to settle down.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.