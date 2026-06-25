Carney says B.C. condo buyout proposal is about affordability, not bailouts

Carney defends B.C. condo buyout proposal
Carney defends B.C. condo buyout proposal
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Converting British Columbia's glut of unsold condos into affordable housing is about supporting Canadians, not distressed developers, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday in defence of his government's proposal.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Ottawa, Carney acknowledged the Liberal government had done a poor job of explaining the program laid out in Vancouver a week earlier.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office sent June 18 said Ottawa and the B.C. government plan to "leverage innovative financing tools to convert more than 2,200 vacant condo units in priority growth areas into affordable homes."

Carney said Thursday the federal government would put up 10 per cent of roughly $1.45 billion in total potential spending to convert the units, with the B.C. government footing the rest of the bill.

These vacant units would be offered to Canadians under a rent-to-own framework.

Carney used the word "potentially" multiple times to describe the proposal and stressed that no specific transaction is yet on the table.

Critics, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, have accused the Liberal government of offering a bailout to developers who built too many condos and are now facing the prospect of steep losses if they're forced to sell in a slow market.

Carney said no developer asked him for the proposal, which he said was "initiated" by the B.C. government.

He said the idea is meant to support aspiring homebuyers who struggle to save for a down payment in one of Canada's most expensive housing markets.

"We don't care about the developer. We care about the person, the family that can potentially move in to the home," Carney said.

The condo conversion proposal was announced alongside a plan for the federal government to invest more than $5 billion in B.C. infrastructure over the next 10 years, a portion of which is contingent on municipalities slashing development charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Housing minister says no Liberal favouritism

Housing minister says Liberal ridings aren't favoured for funding after Gladu comment

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

28 Kirkland Signature products that cost less than name brands but are so similar

These dupes are almost hard to differentiate from name-brand items!

This tiny Ontario village with cute shops and silky beaches is a dream spot to move to

You can live your best beach life.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 23 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm

Only in Ottawa...

Old Age Security payment amounts are going up next month and some people can get close to $830

The boost is based on cost-of-living increases.

Dunkin' Donuts is returning to Canada soon — Here's where the first stores will be

Look out, Tim Hortons. 🍩

Health Canada approves weight-loss drug for sleep apnea in patients with obesity

Health Canada approves weight-loss drug for sleep apnea

9 government of Canada jobs for nurses that pay up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year

Positions are located in Alberta, Ontario, and other provinces. 🩺