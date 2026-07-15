Alberta First Nation sues Ottawa over $5 treaty annuity, argues amount stuck in 1899
An Alberta First Nation is suing the federal government to increase its annual treaty annuity payments.
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says the $5 his members receive every year is an amount that's stuck in 1899, when Treaty 8 was signed.
The payments date back to the signing of treaties across the country more than a century ago and were meant to provide assistance to First Nations members.
Adam says Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation's ancestors signed Treaty 8 with the expectation the benefits would continue for generations and not lose value over time.
First Nations across Canada have launched similar lawsuits in recent years, and in 2023 Ottawa and the Ontario government reached a $10-billion settlement with 21 First Nations in that province.
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation isn't seeking damages for alleged underpayment for the past 127 years but wants the annuity program modernized to deliver meaningful help.
"This case is about keeping promises," Adam said in news release Wednesday.
"Treaties are sacred agreements. The benefits promised under Treaty 8 must have real value for First Nations people today and for generations to come."
Depending on the treaty, annuity payments made to First Nations members across Canada total either $4 or $5.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty's office was not immediately available to comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.
By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.