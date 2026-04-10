CP NewsAlert: Judge orders temporary pause on Alberta referendum separation bid

Pause ordered on Alberta separation bid
An Alberta judge has put up a roadblock on a petition drive to force a vote on the province quitting Canada.
Justice Shaina Leonard says organizers can still collect signatures but says Elections Alberta can’t verify the names or move the issue forward until a larger issue involving First Nations is settled in court.
Lawyers for multiple Alberta First Nations are calling for the entire process to be halted, saying without consultation it amounts to a treaty violation and is unconstitutional.
They were in court in Edmonton this week trying to get the petition drive stopped in the meantime, while lawyers for the Alberta government argued against it by saying until the province acts on a referendum there is nothing it legally needs to consult on.
In her judgment, Leonard said regardless there are serious issues at play and First Nations’ interests would be harmed if she didn’t issue a temporary pause before making a final decision in the next few weeks.
A group named Stay Free Alberta says it has already collected enough signatures to force a provincewide vote on leaving Canada, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has promised if such a petition is verified, the issue will go on the ballot.
More coming.
By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.