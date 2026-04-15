B.C. has tabled provincial ratification legislation for Kitselas First Nation treaty

Second B.C. treaty legislation in as many days
The Kitselas First Nation in northwestern B.C. has reached a major milestone in its treaty process as the province tabled legislation to ratify the agreement.
The legislation tabled Wednesday by Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert is the second in as many days after Tuesday's introduction of the K'omoks Treaty Act.
The treaty grants the Kitsalas ownership over 38,250 hectares of land in its territory near Terrace, B.C., along with self-governance in several areas, including the administration of justice.
Deputy Chief Coun. Cyril Bennett-Nabess says his First Nation has overcome a "struggle," which began over 113 years ago with the implementation of the Indian Act, which will no longer apply to the band, once Ottawa has ratified the treaty.
Negotiations between the provincial government and the First Nation started in 1993 and an agreement in principle was reached in 2015, although the First Nation only initialled the deal in 2024.
Premier David Eby said during a ceremony before the legislation was tabled that the proposed treaty is a "historic" and "long-over due" correction of past injustices.
He says the treaty will create certainty and opportunity, not only the nation, but all parties in the region.
Under the agreement, the First Nation will receive about $109.8 million from the federal government and $20 million from the provincial government.
The Kitselas will be the ninth First Nation in B.C. to have a modern treaty.
The proposed treaty, however, has critics as a group of nations neighbouring the Kitselas have called on the provincial government to immediately pause the ratification.
The Nine Allied Tribes and Lax Kw'alaams say in a statement that the proposed treaty would impact over 90 per cent of their title and ancestral rights, without full consultation, accommodation or consent.
Bennett-Nabess says his First Nation is prepared to meet its neighbours and come to a protocol agreement that would speak to mutual concerns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.