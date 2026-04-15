B.C. has tabled provincial ratification legislation for Kitselas First Nation treaty

Deputy Chief Coun. Cyril Bennett-Nabess speaks during a ceremony, before the introduction of provincial legislation to advance the ratification of a treaty with the Kitselas First Nation, at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as Premier David Eby, left, and Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, right, look on.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wolfgang Depner