K’omoks First Nation one step closer to treaty

B.C. tables treaty legislation after 30-year negotiation with K’omoks First Nation
K’omoks First Nation one step closer to treaty
K'omoks First Nation Chief Nicole Rempel speaks at an event to mark the tabling of treaty implementation legislation, as B.C. Premier David Eby, right, and Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation look on, in Victoria, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wolfgang Depner
Writer

A First Nation in British Columbia is one step closer to a fully ratified treaty after the province tabled implementation legislation on Tuesday, about 30 years after negotiations began.

The treaty would confirm K’omoks First Nation ownership of about 3,442 hectares of land scattered around Vancouver Island with an additional 1,592 hectares available for purchase from the province over time.

The document would replace an Indian Act-imposed band administration with a government authority for all K’omoks members and give the First Nation of about 350 members the ability to make laws around issues including taxation, child protective services and the administration of justice.

It sets out a process to co-develop shared decision-making agreements on several topics, including stewardship of wildlife, parks, fish and water, and includes plans for two public tribal parks, one made up of three small islands off of Denman Island and the second in the Wildwood forest.

All the land covered by the treaty is already owned by either the First Nation or the provincial government. 

The treaty was ratified by First Nation members in March of 2025 and needs to be ratified by the federal government next to become legally binding, with government documents suggesting 2028 would be the earliest possible effective date.

Chief Coun. Nicole Rempel told the legislature Tuesday that the move was a meaningful step toward a future where the nation can fully realize its potential. 

"For K’omoks, this moment carries hope. Hope that began with our past leaders who believed that a better future was possible, and hope that lives today in our leadership, in our people, in our children and in the generations yet to come," she said.

"Let us move forward together with purpose, with certainty and with a shared commitment in the future that we are building."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

By Ashley Joannou | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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