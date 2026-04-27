Hearings begin for B.C. pipeline legal challenges

B.C. Supreme Court hearings begin for legal challenges to LNG pipeline project
Hearings begin for B.C. pipeline legal challenges
Protesters opposed to fracking and liquefied natural gas march to the LNG conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 23, 2014.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The B.C. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on two legal challenges filed over the provincial government's decision to allow a liquefied natural gas pipeline project to go ahead on a 12-year-old environmental review. 

Two petitions take aim at the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline after the government deemed the project "substantially started," meaning it wouldn't need a new environmental assessment. 

The pipeline's construction was authorized in 2014, and a deadline to start it was extended to 2024, spurring the court challenges from Gitxsan Hereditary Chief Charlie Wright and environmentalist groups opposed to the project.

Wright says in legal submissions that the challenge isn't about opposing the pipeline itself, but rather the route it's expected to take through "one of the last remaining untouched areas" of his home territory without proper consultation. 

Environmental opponents to the pipeline, the Kispiox Valley Community Centre Association, the Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition and a local resident claim the project has not been substantially started. 

Shannon Lea McPhail with the Skeena coalition says in a statement that the project stalled for a decade and the work to satisfy the substantial start condition was "last minute," alleging the province appeared willing to "bend over backwards … to keep this zombie project alive." 

The cases are scheduled to be heard together for six days in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

8 reasons why I'm glad I don't live in Toronto anymore and won't move back

Toronto has no shortage of faults.

This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

9 uniquely Toronto things I thought were totally normal until I moved away

Turns out it's a pretty unique place.

This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

This $26 historic train ride near Toronto takes you to one of Canada's 'prettiest' small towns

It also stops at a farmers' market.

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

10 Zellers core memories every Canadian Millennial has (prepare to be nostalgic AF)

Where the lowest price was the law. 🚓

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

I did my grocery shopping at Safeway, Superstore, and Choices — the costs were so different

Here's where to shop if you want to save money.👇💸