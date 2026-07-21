B.C. port flagged for federal fast track, but security concerns have lasted years

Containers are unloaded from the Yang Ming Throne container ship at Deltaport, at Roberts Bank in Delta, B.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The federal government announced that upgrading the Port of Vancouver has been referred to Canada's Major Projects Office for possible fast-tracking. The upgrades include Roberts Bank Terminal 2, a proposed three-berth terminal that would increase the port's container capacity by 50 per cent and expanding capacity of bulk terminals through land use and infrastructure improvements.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck