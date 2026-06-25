Canada Child Benefit payments are increasing and some parents can get over $8,000 a year

This federal benefit goes out monthly.

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Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment amounts are getting boosted in July.

Some eligible parents and caregivers can get more than $8,000 or close to $7,000 annually, depending on the age of their child, with the new amounts.

CCB is one of the monthly government payments administered by the Canada Revenue Agency via direct deposit and cheque.

It's a tax-free payment that's meant to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age. CCB payments can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.

Federal benefits are updated each year, but some benefits, like the CCB, aren't based on the calendar year, even though payments are made monthly.

Your CCB payment amounts are recalculated every July based on information reported on your tax return from the previous year. Also, the CCB is indexed to inflation.

So, how much money you can get during the upcoming benefit year from July 2026 to June 2027 is based on your adjusted family net income in 2025.

The new maximum CCB amount for each child under six years of age will be $8,157 for the 2026-27 benefit year, which works out to payments of up to $679.75 per month.

That's an increase of $160 annually and $13.34 per month from the previous benefit year.

The new maximum CCB amount for each child between six and 17 years of age will be $6,883 for the 2026-27 benefit year, which works out to payments of up to $573.58 per month.

That's an increase of $135 annually and $11.25 per month from the previous benefit year.

If your adjusted family net income is under $38,237, you'll get the maximum amount for each child. Your payment amounts won't be reduced.

A reduction to the maximum payment amount for the benefit year depends on your adjusted family net income and the number of children in your care.

CCB payments gradually decrease when your adjusted family net income is more than $38,237.

When there is shared custody of a child, each parent will get 50% of what they would have received if they had full custody of the child. That amount is calculated based on their own adjusted family net income.

If you're eligible to receive this benefit, you'll get the increased payment amounts for the rest of this year.

The upcoming CCB payment dates in 2026 are July 20, August 20, September 18, October 20, November 20, and December 11.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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