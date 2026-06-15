A new Zellers store is opening in Toronto and you can start shopping this week
So many products will be available!
The new Zellers in Toronto is opening this week, and you can shop for home decor, apparel, toys, and even specialty grocery items.
It's part of a Canada-wide expansion of this iconic Canadian retailer's comeback.
This is the first of two store openings in Ontario with the new "Zellers 3.0" store concept, which reimagines the retailer as a small-format department store.
The small-format locations are meant to be easy to shop, affordable and accessible.
It was recently announced that the new Toronto location is a 25,000-square-foot standalone store at 80 Orfus Road, which is near Yorkdale Shopping Centre at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street.
The opening date for the Zellers store is Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Zellers said you can shop the retailer's core apparel, accessories, home and seasonal departments, along with new product offerings. That includes a limited selection of Zellers-branded merchandise.
In the Home & Lifestyle department, there will be home decor from Maxwell & Williams and Casa Domani Mediterranean-inspired tabletop collections, along with home linens like towels, bedding, and pillows from Rachel Roy, Tahari and Chaps.
The new Zellers store in Toronto will also have a Toy section with plush toys, puzzles, outdoor games, and other products from well-known brands.
There will be summer items like water guns, pool toys, sand buckets and more, party supplies like tableware, decor and gift bags, stationery, luggage, and Halloween costumes in the fall as part of the Seasonal & Specialty department.
In the new Food, Snacks & Specialty Grocery section, you can shop for select snack, beverage and specialty food products like flavoured popcorn, candies, international chips, and grab-and-go drinks. You can also get Italian grocery items from Gigi, including candies, wafers, pasta, sauces, olives, and oils.
Zellers revealed that Adidas, NFL, NHL, Dickies, Von Dutch, Juicy Couture, and other brands will be available in both the Apparel and Lifestyle departments.
There will also be an expanded Disney collection at the new store in Toronto, and Zeddy plush toy bears will be available this summer.
After the opening of the new Zellers location in Toronto, another store will open to shoppers in July at Windsor's Tecumseh Mall.
Then, there are plans for additional stores in Ontario and other parts of Canada as part of a phased nationwide expansion. Those locations could be announced later this year.
This follows the first new Zellers store that opened at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton near the end of last year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.