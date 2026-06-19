We got a look inside Toronto's new Zellers and here are the products you can get
There are snacks and specialty grocery items.
A new Zellers store in Toronto is open, and Narcity got a look inside so you can see what you can shop for now.
There are aisles of home decor, kitchen and dining products, clothing, kids' toys, snacks, grocery items, and more!
This store in Toronto, located at 80 Orfus Road near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, is only the second new Zellers store to open in Canada.
It's part of the "Zellers 3.0" store concept, which reimagines the retailer as a small-format department store that's easy to shop, affordable and accessible.
The iconic Canadian retailer recently gave Narcity a look at the entire store.
If you couldn't go to the opening on June 18, here's what the location is like and what items you can shop for.
In the Home & Lifestyle department, you can find kitchen and home products, including items from Maxwell & Williams and Casa Domani Mediterranean-inspired tabletop collections, and home linens from brands like Rachel Roy, Tahari and Chaps.
There are plates, bowls, glass pitchers, wine glasses, cutlery, trays and more in the kitchen and dining section, and vases, artificial flowers, baskets, candles, candle holders, blankets, pillows and more in the home decor section.
Home decor aisle in Zellers.Courtesy of Zellers
In the Apparel section, there are clothes for women, men, kids and babies.
That includes Disney and Marvel products, along with items from Adidas, NFL, NHL, Dickies, Von Dutch, Juicy Couture, and other brands.
You can also get footwear at the new Zellers store in Toronto.
Appareal section in Zellers.Courtesy of Zellers
Zellers has a Toys department that's for babies and kids.
There are plushies, games, chalk, jump ropes and more products, including items from well-known brands like Lego, Play-Doh, Disney, Peppa Pig, and Hello Kitty.
Toy aisle in Zellers.Courtesy of Zellers
There are a lot of products in the Snacks department at the new Zellers store in Toronto.
You can get chips like Miss Vickie's, Ruffles, Cheetos and Sun Chips, and drinks like Coca-Cola and Chubby.
Also, you can find candy like Rockets, sour watermelon, gummy worms, sour keys and Ring Pops.
If you want chocolate, there are Coffee Crisp, Reese's, Aero, KitKat and Oh Henry products.
Zellers also has specialty Italian grocery items from Gigi, including candies, wafers, pasta, sauces, and oils.
Snack aisle in Zellers.Courtesy of Zellers
In the Seasonal & Specialty department, there are currently summer items like water guns, pool toys, sand buckets, bubbles, and more.
You can also shop for party supplies like tableware, decor and gift bags, stationery, luggage, and other specialty items.
There will be Halloween costumes in that section of the store during the fall.
Red sports car children's ride in Zellers.Courtesy of Zellers
Zellers merch is also available, including shirts, hats, cups and mugs. You can get Zeddy teddy bears this summer.
The new Toronto store has a red sports car children's ride that's reminiscent of the rides that were introduced in Zellers stores in the 1980s.
Another store will open in Windsor this July, with more locations in Ontario planned as part of the retailer's comeback.