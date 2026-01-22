Zellers plans to open new stores across Canada and here's what the locations could be like

Zellers is making another comeback!

There are plans to open new stores across Canada, and we already know what the locations could be like.

On January 22, 2026, the iconic Canadian retailer announced that it's starting a national expansion with new "Zellers 3.0" stores.

This comes after the opening of the first new standalone Zellers store at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton near the end of last year.

It was the debut of a "refreshed Zellers" with products at "accessible" prices and nostalgic elements that Canadians have known for generations.

Also, it marked the return of Zeddy, the Zellers teddy bear mascot!

Now that the first store is open, Zellers is pursuing new leasing opportunities across the country as part of this national expansion.

There are plans to secure locations for stores in every major Canadian market.

"Our goal is to bring Zellers back to communities across the country," said Joey Benitah, chief operating officer of Zellers.

The new Zellers 3.0 concept is a small-format department store that blends heritage and contemporary design.

While the retailer hasn't shared what the stores across Canada will look like or what products will be sold, the recently opened location in Edmonton gave a few hints.

displays of men's clothing at zellers store in londonderry mall in edmonton Men's clothing at the Zellers Londonderry Mall store in Edmonton.Courtesy of Zellers

It has a variety of products across men's, women's, kids' and baby, footwear, accessories, home essentials, and seasonal departments.

That includes clothing like shirts, pants, sweaters, jackets, pyjamas, and more items.

kitchen products on display at zellers londonderry mall store in edmonton Kitchen products at the Zellers Londonderry Mall store in Edmonton.Courtesy of Zellers

The store in Edmonton also has kitchen essentials like plates, bowls, mugs, serving platters, cutlery, napkins and dish towels, and home decor products like vases, pillows, candles, lamps, welcome mats, and fake flowers.

Zellers said this location offers value to customers and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

home decor products on display at zellers londonderry mall store in edmonton Home decor at the Zellers Londonderry Mall store in Edmonton.Courtesy of Zellers

The next chapter of Zellers will focus on "curated assortments" across apparel, home, and lifestyle departments, along with the return of Zeddy the mascot.

Also, there will be a "renewed commitment to community, accessibility, and affordability" at Zellers stores.

displays of kids and baby clothes at zellers store in londonderry mall in edmonton Baby and kids department at the Zellers Londonderry Mall store in Edmonton.Courtesy of Zellers

Zellers revealed that more announcements about new store locations, expanded product assortments, and the Zellers 3.0 concept will be released in the coming months.

The beloved Canadian retailer had made a comeback in recent years because Hudson's Bay opened Zellers pop-up stores within its department stores in Canada.

When Hudson's Bay closed all of its stores in 2025, that seemed to be the end of Zellers.

But Quebec-based retailer Les Ailes de la Mode acquired the Zellers trademarks from the Hudson's Bay Company and then opened the first new store in Edmonton.

