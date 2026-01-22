Ontario's spring forecast calls for snow and cooler temperatures in parts of the province

If you've been waiting for warm weather, you'll have to wait a bit longer!

people walking to streetcar in toronto during a light snowfall

Toronto street during a light snowfall.

A spring forecast for Canada is out now, and it has details about Ontario's weather.

It will be a cooler than normal season in the province, with some places expected to get snow!

According to Canada's spring forecast for 2026 that the Old Farmer's Almanac put out recently, most of the country will have to wait for warm weather.

That's because it's going to be a cool spring season in Canada this year.

All of Ontario is set to have cooler-than-normal temperatures this spring, but the forecast differs when it comes to precipitation.

It will be cool and wet in the northern and eastern parts of the province, including Ottawa.

But it will be cool and dry in the southern parts of Ontario, from the eastern shores of Lake Superior, around Georgian Bay and down to Lake Erie.

That includes Toronto, the GTA, Barrie, Niagara Falls, London, Windsor and nearby areas.

The Old Farmer's Almanac also has a regional breakdown in this year's spring forecast.

Specifically in southern Ontario, the season will be cooler-than-normal overall.

Above-normal precipitation is forecast for areas in the region that are further north.

But, in places around the Great Lakes, there will be below-normal precipitation this spring.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said that southern Ontario is forecast to get both rain and snow in April.

You can expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the region in May.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

