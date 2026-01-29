One of BC's 'best places to live' is this dreamy little seaside city with charming streets

A waterfront city was named among the best places to live in BC.

This beautiful waterfront spot offers all the quaint vibes you could hope for from a small town, but with all the city amenities you need. There's a bustling food scene and shopping, balanced out with a serene nature and historic charm that make this small city unique.

Narcity readers were polled on the best places to live in B.C., and Victoria made the cut. It's not surprising that people want to call this place home — on top of all that it offers within city limits, it's also a gateway to exploring Vancouver Island. The island is full of beauty and adventure, with incredible beaches, hidden waterfalls, and thick rainforest.

It's also known for its mild climate, boasting some of the warmest winter temperatures of any Canadian city. While you might see the odd snowfall here, it's usually not on the ground long. That means less layers, shovelling, and overall dreary winter vibes that the rest of the country is dealing with.

One stroll through the city will probably have you convinced to move here. Lower Johnson Street is where you'll find rows of cute and colourful boutiques, and roaming around, you'll see charming alleyways and cobblestone lanes.

Then there's the picturesque waterfront, where the Fairmount Empress hotel and the Parliament Buildings frame the idyllic harbour.

Outside the city core, there are cute neighbourhoods with scenic views and their own charming streets, like Oak Bay.

This city has also earned the title of Canada's "brunch capital" thanks to the sheer amount of delicious breakfast options. The food scene here in general emphasizes local flavours and farm-fresh ingredients, with tons of delicious options to choose from.

Victoria is also known as the "most British city," in Canada and has the castles to back it up. Hatley Castle is closeby and is a go-to for visitors wanting to step back in time. You can wander the castle grounds here and pretend you're on the set of Bridgerton.

This low-key city might not get the same attention as the nearby Vancouver, but it has a lot to offer on its own.

