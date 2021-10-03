8 Iconic Toronto Spots That Have Been Completely Transformed & Look Totally Different Now
From The Citizen to the Gladstone Hotel.
Several of Toronto's iconic buildings and venues have undergone major transformations, and you may not even recognize some of them.
From popular hangout spots like The Citizen to hotels like the Thompson Hotel, these places have been totally revamped and offer brand new experiences for you to enjoy.
Gladstone Hotel
Price: $269 + per night
Address: 1214 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Gladstone Hotel has undergone extensive renovations and is now the Gladstone House. The updated hotel recently reopened and features new artwork, updated exposed brick, new studio spaces, a new menu, and more.
Thompson Hotel
Price: $529 + per night
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: 1 Hotel Toronto has replaced the Thompson Hotel in the heart of King West Village. The nature-focused, luxury retreat comes with a new rooftop restaurant called Harriet's Rooftop, a sky-high pool, and several dining spots.
The Citizen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 522 King St. W. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The popular nightclub is now a Greek restaurant called Myth, and it's nearly unrecognizable. Authentic Greek decor, a stunning ceiling, and enchanting alleyway greet you as you step in the door.
The SoHo Hotel
Price: $323 + per night
Address: 318 Wellington St. W., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The hotel recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and now boasts 89 updated rooms, imported marble bathtubs, a saltwater pool, steam room, and more.
Weslodge Saloon
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The modern-day saloon has been replaced by a seafood emporium called Pink Sky. The new restaurant boasts seafood towers and a show kitchen.
Massey Hall
Price: Prices vary
When: Set to reopen November 2021
Address: 178 Victoria St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic theatre is getting a massive makeover with the addition of the seven-storey Allied Music Centre. When completed, the performance facility will boast three new concert venues, studio spaces, a club with views of the city, a bar, and more.
The Mod Club Theatre
Price: Prices vary
Address: 722 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The former theatre is now The Axis Club, a live music venue featuring concerts, events, updated sound and lighting, and live stream abilities.
Café Cancan
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Café Cancan's pastel walls have been transformed with shades of vibrant red. A new pizza concept called Piccolo Piano Pizzeria is replacing the French bistro.
