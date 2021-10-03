Trending Tags

8 Iconic Toronto Spots That Have Been Completely Transformed & Look Totally Different Now

From The Citizen to the Gladstone Hotel.

@harrietstoronto | Instagram, @miss.ariannaa | Instagram

Several of Toronto's iconic buildings and venues have undergone major transformations, and you may not even recognize some of them.

From popular hangout spots like The Citizen to hotels like the Thompson Hotel, these places have been totally revamped and offer brand new experiences for you to enjoy.

Gladstone Hotel

Price: $269 + per night

Address: 1214 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Gladstone Hotel has undergone extensive renovations and is now the Gladstone House. The updated hotel recently reopened and features new artwork, updated exposed brick, new studio spaces, a new menu, and more.

Website

Thompson Hotel

Price: $529 + per night

Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: 1 Hotel Toronto has replaced the Thompson Hotel in the heart of King West Village. The nature-focused, luxury retreat comes with a new rooftop restaurant called Harriet's Rooftop, a sky-high pool, and several dining spots.

Website

The Citizen

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 522 King St. W. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The popular nightclub is now a Greek restaurant called Myth, and it's nearly unrecognizable. Authentic Greek decor, a stunning ceiling, and enchanting alleyway greet you as you step in the door.

Website

The SoHo Hotel

The SoHo Hotel | Handout

Price: $323 + per night

Address: 318 Wellington St. W., Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: The hotel recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and now boasts 89 updated rooms, imported marble bathtubs, a saltwater pool, steam room, and more.

Website

Weslodge Saloon

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The modern-day saloon has been replaced by a seafood emporium called Pink Sky. The new restaurant boasts seafood towers and a show kitchen.

Website

Massey Hall

Allied Music Centre

Price: Prices vary

When: Set to reopen November 2021

Address: 178 Victoria St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This iconic theatre is getting a massive makeover with the addition of the seven-storey Allied Music Centre. When completed, the performance facility will boast three new concert venues, studio spaces, a club with views of the city, a bar, and more.

Website

The Mod Club Theatre

The Axis Club

Price: Prices vary

Address: 722 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The former theatre is now The Axis Club, a live music venue featuring concerts, events, updated sound and lighting, and live stream abilities.

Website

Café Cancan

Nikki Leigh McKean | Handout

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 89 Harbord St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Café Cancan's pastel walls have been transformed with shades of vibrant red. A new pizza concept called Piccolo Piano Pizzeria is replacing the French bistro.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

