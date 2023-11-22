9 Festive Road Trips From Toronto That Lead To Christmas Markets, Sparkly Small Towns & More
Hop in your sleigh!
T'is the season for a festive road trip! There are so many enchanting spots around Toronto to visit this holiday season, from beautiful Christmas markets to twinkling small towns.
You can spend a day outside of the city exploring glowing trails, charming holiday vendors and streets decked out in decor. Whether you're looking for a day trip or weekend away, these destinations will satisfy your inner elf.
Here are nine festive road trips from Toronto to take this season if you're in search of some Christmas magic.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: If twinkling streets, warm cups of cocoa, glowing trails and Christmas songs sound like your idea of a magical holiday adventure then you'll want to head to Blue Mountain Village this season.
The charming pedestrian village transforms into a winter wonderland for the Holiday Magic at Blue event, which features a 1 kilometre illuminated trail, Snow Dome Garden, holiday movies and more.
The area is brimming with restaurants and shops so you can do some holiday shopping and indulge in cozy treats. It's just over 2 hours from Toronto so you can spend a day or stay overnight to enjoy the festivities.
Friday Harbour Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 30, 2023
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of Christmas in Europe at this dazzling market located an hour and a half from Toronto.
The Friday Harbour Christmas Market is returning with a glittering 40-foot tree, live music, free photos with Santa and more merry events.
The European-style market has vendor cabins where you can find unique items and gifts. You can escape from the cold in cozy warming lounges complete with beverages and festive food.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just under two hours from Toronto, Niagara-on-the-Lake is an "authentic Christmas village" that will transport you to the North Pole.
The small town has lots going on over the holiday season, including a Holiday Market, Candlelight Stroll, ice skating and Holiday House Tour.
You can enjoy breakfast with Santa and sip high tea by candlelight. The town has lots of festive photo ops and twinkly shops to explore.
Pingle's Christmas Fest
Price: $25 per person
When: Weekends from December 2 to 17, 2023
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a world of Christmas magic at Pingle's Christmas Fest, located an hour from the city. The annual celebration is brimming with cheer and has tons of festive fun to take part in.
The event includes visits with Santa, cozy bonfires, a winter wagon ride, and Christmas crafts.
While you're there, you can indulge in festive food and drinks like chilli, Rudolph pancakes and Santa's cookie coffee.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This city has small town Christmas feels and it's an enchanting spot for a holiday road trip. Situated two hours from Toronto, Stratford is full of festive cheer.
The area will "resemble a holiday-movie setting" with ornate store windows and glowing streets. You can follow the Christmas Trail to festive shops and redeem vouchers for a variety of items.
Lights on Stratford will illuminate the town with glowing installations and twinkling pathways which you can wander along for some extra Yuletide magic.
Elliot Tree Farm
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 23, 2023
Address: 9467 E Garafraxa Erin Townline, Hillsburgh, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming tree farm is an hour from Toronto and each year, it "transforms into a winter wonderland comparable to a scene in a Hallmark movie."
There's lots to do at the farm, from dining in the heated Horse Barn Canteen, shopping at the Heritage barn gift shop and exploring the farm trails to cozying up by a bonfire.
You can find your perfect tree at the Christmas Tree Garden which is full of Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir trees.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a trip to Germany this Christmas? This quaint market in Kitchener will transport you to Europe and it's just over an hour's drive from Toronto.
The Christkindl Market is returning with lots of vendors and German traditions. You can shop for gifts, grab some tasty treats, enjoy the music and take part in the life-sized Candy Land Experience in Market Square at this enchanting spot.
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This free event lets you step into a dazzling world of wonder. Niagara Falls is lighting up for the Winter Festival of Lights event, featuring twinkling paths and giant installations.
You can enjoy the sites on foot or from the warmth of your car. The festival is complete with a Special Falls illumination called "Sparkling Winter Lights" which takes place every night starting at 6 p.m.
You can also explore the hot chocolate trail which as over 36 unique flavours to enjoy from restaurants, cafes and bakeshops.
Coburg
Address: Coburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: The town of Coburg, situated an hour and a half from Toronto, is full of holiday magic. The village has many events happening throughout the festive season, including a Christmas Magic Lighting Up, Santa Claus Parade and more.
The Christmas Magic event features endless lights, hot chocolate, glowing displays, street vendors and live music. You can stroll along illuminate trails and explore some of the local shops and restaurants in the downtown area.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.