This Sparkling Winter Festival Near Toronto Has A Hot Chocolate Trail & Millions Of Lights
You can wander through a dazzling wonderland.
Dazzling lights, breathtaking displays, glowing islands and warm cups of cocoa await at this magical lights festival near Toronto. Niagara Falls is bringing back its annual Winter Festival of Lights and you'll feel like you've stepped into a snow globe.
The free event, which has been running for 41 years, will open on November 18, 2023 and run until January 7, 2024, offering 51 nights of holiday splendour.
You can see over 3 million lights and more than 75 displays scattered throughout the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and tourist areas. The installations include Canadian wildlife displays, the giant two-storey tall Zimmerman Fountain, a 40-foot light tunnel and more.
The twinkling route can be experienced by car or on foot so you don't need to brave the cold in order to see the magic. There is a curated Spotify playlist you can listen to as you drive through the dazzling winter wonderland.
This season, there will be new interactive displays and themed areas. You can also check out the Special Falls illumination called "Sparkling Winter Lights" which takes place every night starting at 6 p.m.
The city will light up with fireworks on weekends and throughout the December holidays. The shimmering sky will add some extra magic to the twinkling winter wonderland below.
You can warm up along the Hot Chocolate Trail, a self-guided adventure that takes you to a variety of drool-worthy restaurants, bakeshops and more for a chocolatey treat.
The trail features 36 unique flavours to enjoy, including drinks like the Cocoa Cupcake Delight and S’mores Blizzard Hot Chocolate.
If you're looking to light up your season, this lights festival is the place to be.
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore glowing pathways of lights and a delicious hot chocolate trail at this stunning winter festival.
