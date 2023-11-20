Casa Loma's Magical Christmas Castle Is Returning & It's Fit For A Disney Princess
You can explore twinkling gardens and festive tunnels.
Get ready to live out your Disney princess dreams! Toronto's Casa Loma is transforming into an enchanting Christmas castle and you can experience endless holiday magic.
The iconic landmark is getting a festive makeover complete with twinkling trails and ornate Christmas trees. Beginning December 1, 2023 and running until January 6, 2024, the holiday program offers two experiences — Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights Tour.
Christmas at the Castle is an indoor event featuring magnificent holiday décor including "a 25-foot tree in the Great Hall and eight signature trees created by talented Canadian designers."
You can see the castle decked out in Christmas splendour and enjoy live theatrical performances such as Knight Before Christmas, a live aerialist, roaming mime artists, a wandering and interactive magician and more.
You can even see Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves in the castle workshop.
The Holiday Lights Tour begins outdoors in the glittering castle gardens. The self-guided walk winds through a light display, underground tunnels and more festive magic.
Along the way, you'll see live performances including a magic show, fire performer, roaming mime artists and a trio of Christmas carollers.
"The design team at Liberty Group has been as busy as Santa's elves, preparing for our fabulous, fun and festive holiday programs at the castle," Nick Di Donato, president and CEO, Liberty Group said in a press release.
"Our picturesque property and the majestic interior, so full of history and charm, really lends itself toan unparalleled experience in Toronto. We look forward to welcoming everyone this season."
Tickets for both events are available online.
Christmas at the Castle
Price: $45 + per person
When: December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a magical Christmas wonderland at Casa Loma.
