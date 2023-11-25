Ontario's Christkindl Market Is Straight Out Of Germany With Mulled Wine & Sleigh Rides
It's like stepping into a European Christmas village.
This dazzling Christmas market may take place in Ontario, but you'll feel like you're in Germany as soon as you step foot in this twinkly winter wonderland.
The Christkindl Market is returning to Glencolton Farm in West Grey on December 8 and 9, 2023. The event, presented by Symphony in the Barn and the Friends of Glencolton Farm and Saugeen Academy, is a traditional European-style market complete with authentic food and festive activities.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
You can visit the vendor cabins in the artisan village and shop for items like jewelry, bags, mittens, candles and more.
There are tons of authentic European treats to indulge in, so you'll want to bring your appetite. Dishes include sausage on a pretzel bun, fried apple fritters, leek and potato soup and Krautfleckerln, anAustrian winter street food.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
As for beverages, you can sip on hot chocolate, hot apple cider and Glühwein, a German mulled wine meaning "glow wine."
Aside for dining and shopping, the farm offers several festive experiences to take part in. You can go on a horse-drawn wagon ride, listen to Christmas music in the pretzel house, enjoy bannock making and more.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
Children can visit the Fairy Pond, take part in candle dipping, enjoy pop-up performances and listen to a storyteller read A Child's Christmas in Wales on Friday night (pay what you can).
One of the most popular events is Messiah amongst the Cows, where a symphony and choir perform Part One of "Handel’s Messiah." Tickets are required for this experience.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
You can celebrate Christmas like you're in Europe at this twinkling Christkindl Market.
Christkindl Market
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm.
Price: $27.96 per adult, free for children
When: December 8 and 9, 2023
Address: 393889 Concession 2, Priceville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christkindl Market will whisk you away to Germany.
