This Town Near Ontario Is Known As 'Little Bavaria' & It's Like A Christmas Trip To Germany
No plane ticket needed! 🥨
Fancy a holiday trip to Germany? You can experience a little taste of Europe this Christmas without hopping on a plane. This small town near Ontario is brimming with German charm and it's even more magical during the Christmas season.
Frankenmuth, located just across the border from Windsor, is known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria" due to its German heritage and German architecture. While the area celebrates Christmas year-round, it's especially magical during the holiday season, and it was even named one of the nine "most Christmassy towns in America" by Time Magazine.
Featuring twinkling streets, European vibes and endless holiday magic, it's an idyllic spot for a festive getaway. The town is only an hour and a half from Windsor, so you could even make a day trip out of it.
Whether you're dreaming of gliding around an ice rink, exploring dazzling holiday shops, visiting a traditional European Christmas market or indulging in German-inspired treats, Frankenmuth has so many magical holiday experiences to enjoy.
If you're planning a trip to this enchanting German town this Christmas season, here are some festive activities and places to check out. Grab your passport and get ready to celebrate the holidays in "Little Bavaria."
Glide around an ice rink
Price: $10 USD admission
When: November 20, 2023 to February 29, 2024
Address: 784 South Main St., Frankenmuth, MI
You can lace up your skates and glide around on Frankenmuth's fully chilled, outdoor rink. With glowing lights and winter cheer, it's a beautiful way to enjoy the season.
Visit the "world's largest Christmas store"
Address: 25 Christmas Lane, Frankenmuth, MI
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than heading to Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland. The venue claims to be the "world's largest Christmas store" and boasts over 50,000 pieces of decor and gifts.
Fittingly located on Christmas Lane, the massive store stretches over 2.2 acres and is home to three giant outdoor Santas, more than 300 decorated trees and a replica of Austria's Silent Night Memorial Chapel.
You can shop for gifts and decor and take in the festive sights at this Christmas wonderland. The shop offers free personalization so you can make your ornaments extra special.
See the musical tree
Price: Free
When: Daily from November 21, 2023 to January 8, 2024
Address: 635 South Main St., Frankenmuth, MI
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling Christmas tree comes to life multiple times a day during the holiday season. The 40-foot tree is adorned with 23,000 lights and you can hear it play a 7-minute musical show featuring popular holiday tunes.
Go on a twinkly tour
Price: Prices vary
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Frankenmuth has so many beautiful and festive sights to see and there are several ways to explore all the magical destinations.
You can ride the Holly Jolly Christmas Trolley through the dazzling Christmas town. During the journey, you can take part in a sing-a-long and learn facts about the decorations.
If you're looking for an extra magical experience, you can take a horse-drawn carriage ride around Frankenmuth. Fantasy Carriage Company lets you travel through the decorated town in a carriage adorned with garland and lights.
Or, you can gab a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the sights from your car. The Little Bavaria's Little Driving Tour takes you to hidden gems and glowing light displays.
Wander through a Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 10, 2023
Address: 534 North Main St., Frankenmuth, MI
Why You Need To Go: What better way to experience a German-themed Christmas than a trip to a Christkindl Market? Frankenmuth's ChristKindlMarkt is "mid-Michigan's largest open air holiday market" and it's brimming with goods.
The market is based on those held in Frankenmuth's sister region of Germany so you can experience an authentic European Christmas.
With more than 40 vendors showcasing their handmade goods, it's a great spot to check off your holiday shopping list. You can indulge in dishes like hot soups, fresh baked breads, and freshly grilled sausages at the Christmas Town Pub.
Santa himself will be dropping by each weekend so you can snap some cute Christmas photos with the man in the red suit.
Indulge in traditional food
While you're in Frankenmuth you'll want to indulge in some of the authentic cuisine and "world-famous" chicken dinners.
According to the town's website, both Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth and Bavarian Inn Restaurant are known for their chicken dinners and they serve over two million of these dishes a year.
Both venues offer "piled-high platters" of this golden chicken as well as options to add other traditional German meats to your meal. You'll also find sides like buttery noodles and fresh-baked bread here.
It isn't an honorary trip to Germany without sipping some beer, and you can head to Michigan's oldest microbrewery, Frankenmuth Brewery, and try some award-winning ales and lagers. There's even a Christmas Town Ale to get you in the holiday spirit.
At Prost!, you'll find an outdoor fire bar and can create a board of locally made German meats and cheeses.
During the Christmas season, you can head to Willi's Sausage Company and sip Glühwein, a traditional German mulled wine while indulging in traditional German bratwurst samples.
Stay overnight
If you're planning a longer stay, you can book a getaway at one of Frankenmuth's hotels or bed and breakfasts. Both Bavarian Inn Lodge and Zehnder’s Splash Village have indoor waterparks so you can enjoy a little taste of summer during the Christmas season.
You can step back in time at the Frankenmuth County Bed & Breakfast, a historic farmhouse built over 100 years ago. During your stay, you'll be treated to a daily homemade breakfast.
You'll find more German vibes at the Marv Herzog Hotel which features "European-style design and décor" and will make you feel like you're staying in a "charming alpine lodge."
From German treats to enchanting Christmas experiences, this European-inspired town offers endless holiday cheer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.