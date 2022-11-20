This Quaint Ontario Christmas Market Has A Mulled Wine Lounge & New Naughty Elf Bar
You can do your Christmas shopping in a glowing barn.
You can fill up on all the holiday cheer at this quaint Christmas Market happening in Ontario. With snowy country views, dozens of vendors, and boozy drinks, this spot has no shortage of festivities.
The Eddie Hotel & Farm is bringing back its Red Barn Christmas Market for a second year. Running from November 25 to 27, 2022 the event welcomes you into the "iconic" Red Barn to experience some holiday magic.
The heritage barn will be decked out for the season, and you'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you shop from vendors and snap some photos.
There will be over 3 dozen vendors across two floors selling everything from jams and jellies to cheese boards and board games. You can grab some stocking stuffers and holiday gifts from local sellers.
Not only does the market have shopping, it also offers boozy drinks. You can cozy up in the Mulled Wine Lounge, visit the outdoor beer and wine garden, or head to the new Naughty Elf Bar for some drinks like spiked hot chocolate and hot apple cider from the orchard.
You can snap photos at the three Instagram Areas which consist of setups like a 1947 international pickup truck. On Saturday and Sunday you can visit Santa himself, and on Sunday, the reindeer will be stopping by.
Other highlights include activity yurts for kids and garland and Christmas trees for sale. Admission costs $1 per person, so if you're looking for something festive to do, this spot might be worth a trip.
Red Barn Christmas Market
Price: $1 per person
When: November 25 to 27, 2022
Address: 15786 Loyalist Pkwy., Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas market takes place in a quaint red barn and has boozy drinks to enjoy.
