I Visited A Charming Shakespearean Town In Ontario & It Felt Like A Christmas Movie (PHOTOS)
The food was so good 🤤.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series . The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Are you looking for your next weekend getaway to a small Ontario town with a super Christmas vibe? I have the destination and hotel to make all your wishes come true.
I visited Stratford, Ontario, a small town two hours from Toronto in November and stayed in a hotel with the perfect mix of Shakespearean and elevated but modern decor, which made for a perfect weekend getaway with my girlfriends.
I got invited to check out the new and improved Hotel Julie in Stratford and the whole weekend blew me away from the moment I picked up my dinner until the morning I left.
I also tried Destination Stratford's Christmas and Chocolate trails, which are self-guided tours that allow you to explore all the different shops and exchange vouchers for treats and gifts. This allowed us to find many hidden gems around the city and see more than we would've if we were just walking around.
I learned the town is named after William Shakespeare's hometown of Stratford and that its Stratford Festival is the place to see one of his plays in Ontario, although nothing was playing during my visit.
However, I did visit the steps that made local boy Justin Bieber famous and it got me a lot more excited than I probably should've been as a 29-year-old.
Here's why you need to visit this holiday town to get a taste of Christmas and enjoy its many hidden gems.
Hotel Julie is so beautiful
Stratford's historic Hotel Julie recently got a major makeover on the CTV Life show Staying Inn , which saw it get redesigned from a 19th-century inn into a nine-suite boutique hotel.
The changes are jaw-dropping and every part of this hotel is worth capturing on camera. You'll want to pack all your favourite outfits to take cute pictures in your hotel room because I couldn't get enough.
You might walk right past this hotel if it were in Toronto, but the locals in Stratford are proud of it and the interior shows they have plenty of reason to feel that way. With its modern technology and updated designs, you'll feel quite impressed by the amenities.
Each room is unique but they mostly all feature a kitchenette, at least one bed, a seating area, televisions and bathrooms.
Flat 7
Hotel Julie living room and bedroom.
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity , Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I stayed in Hotel Julie's Flat 7 because it was big enough for four girls and the vibe is what we were looking for. There were two bedrooms, each with large bathrooms and mattresses that I literally melted into.
The pillows are fluffed, the quilt is cozy and the 24-hour concierge service adjusted my room temperature after a quick text message.
On our first night, we picked up food from an Italian restaurant called Fellini's and it was delicious. We then stayed up until midnight filming TikTok videos, decorating gingerbread houses, making gingerbread cookies and catching up on life.
In the morning, we opted for Hotel Julie's Staying Inn breakfast, which is designed for couples and costs $25. It comes with fresh local eggs, fresh orange juice, croissants and fruit. The kitchenette also comes fully stocked and has coffee, which makes for the perfect morning.
Afterwards, we hit the town and had a lot of time to explore.
The food scene is underrated
This small Ontario town has so many restaurants and they feel just as good as what you'll find in Toronto, if not even more charming. Not only is the small-town hospitality something I will cherish forever, but the flavours and dietary accommodations are worth remembering.
Let me tell you about the three spots I think everyone needs to check out.
Breakfast at Cafe Bouffon
Cafe Bouffon in Stratford.
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity , Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Price: 💸💸
Address: 70 Ontario St Upper Level, Stratford
This Parisian restaurant has classic French decor, like wooden tables and booths with beautiful chandeliers and bold wallpaper. But the brunch menu was something I couldn't get over. I ordered the Eggs Champignon, crispy poached eggs on brioche toast with thyme roasted mushrooms, hollandaise, and espelette with fries and greens.
The crispy poached egg was like nothing I've tried before. The outside was breaded and crunchy, but the inside was soft and gooey. It was terrific.
The French Toast was made with challah bread, caramel, fleur de sel, crème chantilly and candied pecans. If you like to finish off your brunch with something sweet, I can't recommend this enough.
Lunch at Revival House
Revival House in Stratford.
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity , Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Price: 💸💸
Address: 70 Brunswick St, Stratford
I've never had a drink or a full-on meal in a church like this before, but the decor alone at Revival House is a religious experience. The restaurant is inside an old gospel church with the most beautiful and colourful architecture. The internior is massive and airy and the menu features a wide range of heavenly delights. My girlfriends and I shared Parmesan Fries, Poached Pear and Wild Mushroom flatbreads.
I enjoyed the Poached Pear flatbread the most because it consisted of a garlic and rosemary crust topped with brie cheese, béchamel, caramelized onion, peaches and herbs. I love a sweet and savoury mix.
From mimosas to espresso martinis, the restaurant has a full bar where you can get all your favourite cocktails.
Above the restaurant hides the Belfry, an intimate bar with a fireplace and antique-looking decor. It's like nothing I've ever seen before.
Oh, and dress cute. The church is so beautiful, with its large stained glass and rustic vibes, that I couldn't put my camera away.
Dinner at Bluebird
@miranabulsi
For $80 per person you could enjoy a prix fixe menu at Bluebird in Stratford in collaboration with Hotel Julie, and it is absolutely delicious ##stratford##hoteljulie##stratford##restaurantsinontario##ontariotowns##bluebird##bluebirdstratford##stratfordontario
Price: 💸💸
Address: 30 Ontario St, Stratford
Bluebird is a lovely little restaurant with a Shakespearean feel and churchy decor. I was sitting on a pew chair and the wall unit behind the bar had wooden structures of a church decked out in Christmas ornaments and candles.
Bluebird and Hotel Julie have a prix fixe menu that costs $80 per guest and I enjoyed every bite.
I got the Shakes'pear' Martini, French Onion Crostini, and shared the Beef Cheek Pappardelle and Chicken Cutlet "Naka Style" with a friend.
The portions were big and filling, but I can honestly tell you that everything I ate was delicious. I do not have a single bad thing to say about the food and that's saying a lot from a person who eats for a living.
We tried all three desserts, but I'm a sucker for a good sticky toffee pudding and the one at Bluebird did not disappoint.
Additionally, our server made our night because she was the kindest and most accommodating person.
You cannot go to Stratford and miss out on the food at Bluebird. Trust me.
There are so many cute shops
Mira outside Bradshaw's in Stratford. Right: The interior at La Osa in Stratford.
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity , Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Stratford may not be known for its shopping scene like Toronto is but there are so many cute local shops that have things you wouldn't normally find in Toronto.
When we were in Stratford, we went on two trails which exposed us to dozens of shops. Some of my favourites include:
- Harmony , a dainty jewellery store where I bought the cutest silver earrings and it cost me less than what I would've spent on them in Toronto.
- Bradshaw's , a massive shop with hundreds of things to buy, from aesthetic cocktail glasses to Pandora charms and stuffed animals. Bradshaws was a part of the Christmas Trail so they gifted me homemade granola and white chocolate-flavoured popcorn that were both so delicious.
- La Osa , a vintage shop with clothing that looked brand new but was also giving off Grease vibes. The selected items were modern yet classic.
- Olive Your Favourites, an olive oil store where they do tastings and have many flavours to choose from. I bought a jalapeno-infused olive oil bottle that I now top my avocado toasts with.
Stratford feels like Christmas movie set
Best friends outside of a building in Stratford. Right: Two best friends Christmas shopping in Stratford.
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity , Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Stratford's Christmas Trail will make you feel like you're on a movie set. The way it works is you can head over to Destination Stratford's website, which will show you all the places taking part in the activity.
You can then map out your route and with each coupon you're given, you can grab one of the store's holiday gifts. We got a suede purse, holiday-flavoured popcorn, cute ornaments and freshly baked cookies.
We spent hours walking around the Christmas town, checking out stores and their gifts, but we also got in the holiday spirit because of all the decor on display. Also, the old-looking buildings in Stratford fed into the whole movie set feel.
I felt like I was a character in a Christmas Gilmore Girls episode !